One Long-COVID Symptom That Only Appears At Night

One COVID-19 Symptom That Only Appears At Night

Yes, you read that right, long- COVID has a symptom that one can only experience during the nighttime. Wondering what is it? Keep reading.

In the last two years, since the COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in China's Wuhan city, we have been notified about several facts and data related to this deadly virus. Like any other virus present in nature, coronavirus too carries the feature of mutating to form new variants. Since 2019, when COVID was first reported, there have been several mutations in the virus, giving rise to new variants. And with new variants, come new symptoms. Currently, the one variant of COVID-19 which is driving cases across the globe is the highly mutated Omicron. And experts have also warned that people who are recovering from COVID are not getting rid of the virus infection completely. "Most of the patients who have recovered from COVID, are prone to suffer from long-COVID. The symptoms may linger from month to years post-recovery," said Dr Ankita Wadhwa, Belle Vue Hospitals.

What Is Long-COVID?

Long COVID is a post-COVID-19 syndrome which is a condition that affects people who were infected with the SARs-CoV-2 infection but recovered. However, they keep experiencing symptoms which affect their daily life. According to Mayo Clinic, people who suffer from long term COVID symptoms refer to themselves as "long haulers of COVID-19".

According to the reports, about 80% of people who have mild COVID infections recover in about 2 weeks or so after showing symptoms of the coronavirus for the first time. The remaining percentage of people who develop serious infections need at least three and six weeks or at times more than this to recover.

Sleep issues or insomnia have been listed as a long-COVID symptom that one can only see during the night. According to the experts, a person with long-COVID may find difficulty in falling asleep, waking up when he/she should be asleep or waking up too early and being unable to fall back to sleep.

