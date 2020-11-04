GI symptoms, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, or belly pain, seem to be often overlooked while diagnosing COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms differ person to person. While some patients may experience flu-like symptoms, others may have common cold-like symptoms or lung problems. One may also experience only gastrointestinal problems. In fact, a review of academic studies revealed that almost one in five COVID-19 patients may only show gastrointestinal symptoms including loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and generalised abdominal pain. Also Read - Face masks that give extra protection: Canadians urged to wear ones with three-layers, look for good fit

To reach to the conclusion, the researchers examined findings from 36 studies published through July 15. Based on the findings of the review, researchers advised abdominal radiologists to be vigilant while imaging COVID-19 patients. The findings of the review were published in the journal Abdominal Radiology. Also Read - 7 forms of mild COVID-19 identified: Loss of smell and taste most common in people with 'young immune system’

In addition to gastrointestinal symptoms, they also recognized potential signs of COVID-19 infection that could be spotted while conducting abdominal imaging. These include inflammation of the small and large bowel, air within the bowel wall (pneumatosis) and bowel perforation (pneumoperitoneum). Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 83,13,876 while death toll reaches 1,23,611

The signs are quite rare and could indicate patients with advanced disease, said the researchers.

Seven forms of mild COVID-19

In most cases, COVID-19 infection leads to mild to moderate illness that require no hospitalization. But symptoms may vary among the patients with mild COVID-19 infection. Researchers from the Medical University of Vienna in Austria have identified seven forms of disease in mild COVID-19 infection, based on symptoms the patients exhibit. The seven groups of symptoms related to mild COVID-19 infection include:

Flu-like symptoms (with fever, chills, fatigue and cough)

Common cold-like symptoms (with rhinitis, sneezing, dry throat and nasal congestion)

Joint and muscle pain

Eye and mucosal inflammation

Lung problems (with pneumonia and shortness of breath)

Gastrointestinal problems (including diarrhoea, nausea and headache)

Loss of sense of smell and taste and other symptoms.

They also found that individuals with a ‘young immune system’, which is measured by the number of immune cells (T lymphocytes) that have recently emigrated from the thymus gland, commonly suffer from loss of smell and taste.

COVID-19 and gastrointestinal symptoms: What is the link?

A fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are considered as common symptoms of COVID-19. But gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, or belly pain are other common signs that seem to be often overlooked while diagnosing the disease.

COVID-19 mainly attacks the cells lining the airways and thus cause breathing problems and lead to pneumonia. But the illness may also harm the digestive tract and liver tissue.

Researchers have found angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), which mediates SARS-CoV-2 infection, not only highly expressed in the lung alveolar type 2 cells, but also in oesophagus (food pipe), small and large intestines. The enzyme was also found in the liver and biliary system.

What to do if you have gastrointestinal symptoms?

Having diarrhoea, nausea, or vomiting doesn’t always mean that you have COVID-19. But if you belong to the high-risk groups or if you live in an area where the disease is widespread, it’s advisable to pay extra attention to your symptoms.

If you experience these digestive symptoms, use a separate bathroom to prevent spreading illness through your poop. Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, blowing your nose, or sneezing, and before eating or cooking.

Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly, including the toilet seat and flush handle, bathroom doorknobs and other things you touch often. If you have diarrhoea or are vomiting, drink lots of fluids and eat a bland diet.

Stomach flu or food poisoning can also cause gastrointestinal symptoms. If it is the case tour stomach troubles, you should feel better within 48 hours. If you don’t, it could be a sign of COVID-19 and it may worsen as you get sicker. If you suspect COVID-19, call a doctor.

With inputs from IANS