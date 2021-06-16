A substantial number of Covid patients who did not require hospitalisation are reporting persistent health problems including Covid-like symptoms following their recovery. People with long covid might experience mild to moderate fever body ache cough breathlessness chronic fatigue pain in joints insomnia etc. Many people recover from Covid-19 in a few weeks but others continue to have symptoms or develop new ones four weeks after being diagnosed. Lengthy-haul Covid long Covid or post-acute sequelae of Covid-19 are terms used to describe patients with such post-Covid problems (PASC). Common Symptoms In Patients With Long Covid According to a large study published