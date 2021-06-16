A substantial number of Covid patients who did not require hospitalisation are reporting persistent health problems, including Covid-like symptoms, following their recovery. People with long covid might experience mild to moderate fever, body ache, cough, breathlessness, chronic fatigue, pain in joints, insomnia, etc. Many people recover from Covid-19 in a few weeks, but others continue to have symptoms or develop new ones four weeks after being diagnosed. Lengthy-haul Covid, long Covid, or post-acute sequelae of Covid-19 are terms used to describe patients with such post-Covid problems (PASC). Also Read - Scientists Discover 'Moscow Strain' Of Covid-19 As Cases Rise In Russia

Common Symptoms In Patients With Long Covid

According to a large study published in a peer-reviewed journal, 23 per cent of all patients infected with the coronavirus illness remained to have one or more health problems even after a month of being diagnosed. For the study, non-profit organisation FAIR Health looked examined the claims data of approximately 2 million patients who were diagnosed with Covid. The participants in the research ranged in age from infants to the elderly, with 53% of the women and 47% of the men being female. As per the study, the five most common symptoms post-Covid conditions in all age groups include:

Pain

Breathing difficulties

Hyperlipidaemia

Malaise and fatigue

Hypertension

The top two conditions for individuals aged between 0-18 are pain, breathing difficulties and intestinal issues. As per the study, over a quarter of young people aged 19 to 29 exhibited signs of heart inflammation after being infected.

Fifty per cent of the patients who were hospitalised had a post-Covid state, while 27.5 per cent of symptomatic patients who were not hospitalised developed long Covid. Symptoms were also observed in 19% of individuals who were otherwise asymptomatic. The majority of the post-Covid conditions studied were found to be more common in women than in men.

Furthermore, anxiety was linked to the largest percentage of patients following coronavirus infection. Depression, adjustment, and tic disorders were also associated common in people. As per the report, individuals who were hospitalised with the disease and discharged had a 46-fold greater chance of dying 30 days or more after their initial diagnosis than patients who had not been hospitalised. The study found that among coronavirus patients with pre-existing illnesses, intellectual impairments were linked to the highest risk of mortality 30 days or more after the first diagnosis.

What Leads To Symptoms?

Experts said that the coronavirus is not only causing respiratory difficulties but also a variety of other issues. It can influence the functioning of numerous other bodily organs, such as the lungs, liver, heart, neurological system, and kidneys, among others. People who have an underlying disease are more vulnerable to long Covid. So, the symptoms may vary from one individual to another, depending upon their lifestyles, immunity or functioning of the organs. As a result, many people who have recovered are suffering from long Covid. It takes time for these organs to heal, and individuals who have recovered from the infection may have symptoms even after they have recovered.

