If you’re seen moving without masks in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district you will have to undergo the rapid antigen test (RAT) to ascertain whether or not you’re carrying the novel coronavirus. In addition you will be fined on the spot for violating the COVID protocol. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday issued an order for on-spot fine and RAT for those caught without masks. In the order the official noted that many people are discarding the COVID prevention measures and are seen moving around without wearing a mask despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the