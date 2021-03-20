If you’re seen moving without masks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district, you will have to undergo the rapid antigen test (RAT) to ascertain whether or not you’re carrying the novel coronavirus. In addition, you will be fined on the spot for violating the COVID protocol. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday issued an order for on-spot fine and RAT for those caught without masks. In the order, the official noted that many people are discarding the COVID prevention measures and are seen moving around without wearing a mask, despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the district. Also Read - COVID-19 situation under control in Delhi now: Satyendar Jain

According to official data, Srinagar district witnessed over 64 percent spike in daily COVID-19 infections in a week. On March 13, the district reported 42 COVID-19 cases which climbed to 75 on March 18 and then marginally declining to 69 on Friday (March 19). As more cases are being reported among locals than travellers lately, the new spike has left authorities worried. Also Read - Massive spike in COVID-19 cases: India records nearly 23,000 fresh cases in one day

‘Strictly follow the SOPs to avoid Maharashtra like situation’

The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said people are violating the Standard Operating Protocol (SOPs), which has led to a rise in infections. The DC Srinagar appealed people to strictly follow the SOPs to avoid Maharashtra like situation. Also Read - Is it safe to wear face mask during vigorous exercise? Here’ what experts say

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 152 infections, 31 from the Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir of the Union Territory. Among those who tested positive in the past 24 hours, 50 were travellers. These new cases took J&K’s tally to 1,28,249. The union territory also reported one death in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. The state reported 25,681 fresh cases on Friday, slightly lower than the number on Thursday when it reported 25,853 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day count in 2021. The state also witnessed 70 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Mumbai alone added more than 13k fresh cases in the last six days starting from March 14, according to Brihamnumbai Municipal Corporation data. On Friday, the city reported over 3,000 fresh Covid-19 infections. As Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the state and the second wave becomes apparent, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that lockdown is still an option.

