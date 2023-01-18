Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant More Likely To Infect Fully Vaccinated And People Who Have Had COVID-19: Warn Experts

A recent study has cautioned that even fully vaccinated people are not safe from the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant of Omicron, which is currently dominant in the USA.

In the run to fight COVID-19 inherited health complications, and keep lives across the world safe, vaccines were declared the only tool by researchers and experts. However, the virus has undergone several mutations since the first wave, giving rise to more stronger and lethal variants. Currently, the most mutated XBB.1.5 variant of Omicron is driving cases in the United States. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently notified that over 38 countries have already reported the presence of XBB.1.5 in their nations, of which 82% have been reported in the US, 8% in Britain, and 2% in Denmark.

According to the study, the XBB.1.5 variant of Omicron is most likely to infect those who have received both vaccine doses against COVID-19 virus infection.

What Is XBB.1.5 Variant?

The XBB.1.5 strain, nicknamed as 'kraken variant', is a sub-lineage of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the other Omicron subvariants -- BA.2.10.1, and BA.2.75. In a report, experts have stated that the combination of XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of the total cases in the United States. In a report, by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the XBB.1.5 sub-variant is currently spreading 12.5 per cent times faster than any other variants in the USA.

The XBB variant and its relative strain XBB.1.5 is also 49 times more resistant than the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which are currently dominant in Britain and several other countries. This makes it more lethal in nature, and thus experts have cautioned that even fully immunized people should remain cautioned at this time.

In a recent press meeting, the WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove said that XBB.1.5 is "the most transmissible sub-variant which has been detected yet".

More Likely To Infect The Fully Vaccinated People

In a study, published by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, it is shown that the XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19. The variant is also capable of evading immunity provided by the vaccines. "The study clearly shows that the XBB. 15 variant is most likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19."

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in NYC. XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that we know of to date and may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/1Ux8LNHwUu nychealthy (@nycHealthy) January 13, 2023

What Are The Symptoms of XBB.1.5?

The infection has some distinct symptoms this time. This means there are some new and totally different from the precious strains signs of COVID-19 infections that have been noticed in this current wave in the United States. The signs and symptoms of XBB.1.15 are more "cold-like than flu-like". These include:

Runny nose Headache Fatigue Sneezing Sore throat

Apart from the list mentioned-above, one should also remain vigilant about the other common signs and symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, body ache, ear pain, chest discomfort, etc.

How To Stay Safe?

The only way to stay safe amid warnings by the researchers is to maintain safety protocols. These include -- wearing well-fitted masks whenever stepping out of the house, maintaining social distancing when in crowded areas, and hand sanitization. The three safety rules can help a person keep themselves away from catching the COVID virus infection. Also, one must keep their body well-hydrated and follow a healthy diet. A strong immunity that your body can build from the foods that you are eating is all that is required when fighting any foreign viruses.