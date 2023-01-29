live

Omicron XBB.1.5 'Kraken' Subvariant Explodes In United States, Experts Warn Fully Vaccinated To Remain Vigilant

Why is Omicron XBB.1.5 omicron variant spreading so quickly in the United States? Let's know all about this sub-lineage and its symptoms.

COVID-19 Live Updates: In the last couple of weeks, the United States has seen a massive jump in its daily COVID-19 cases, primarily triggered by the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant. The variant comes with several mutations in its spike protein that enables it to infect fully vaccinated individuals, and people who have had COVID infection. According to the current statistics by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)., XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for over 60 percent of the Covid-19 cases in the US for the week ending January 28.

What is XBB.1.5 subvariant? It is currently the 'most transmissible' COVID variant and spreading quickly across the United States. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant may spur more COVID-19 cases based on genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest health developments from across the globe.

