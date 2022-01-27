Omicron Would Not Be The Last Variant, Next Variant Of Concern Will Be More Transmissible: WHO

Kluge encourages people to get vaccinated and get boosted against Covid-19.

WHO officials stated that the next variant of concern will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating.

The officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) have warned that the next Covid-19 variant will be more contagious than omicron, and it may also evade vaccine protections even more. However, they said, it remains unclear whether or not it will be more deadly.

During a Q&A session on Tuesday, WHO officials discussed various topics related to COVID-19 including next variants, long COVID, end of the pandemic, etc.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, stated that the next variant of concern will be more fit, meaning it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating. It may also evade vaccine protections even more, making the existing vaccines even less effective. However, "The big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe," she stated.

There is no guarantee that the virus will continue to mutate into milder strains and we can't bank on it, she added.

When will COVID-19 pandemic end?

Kerkhove responded: This completely depends on us and how we behave. COVID is not over yet. For now, we need to keep wearing a mask and maintain physical distance. "We will get out of this, but we're not quite there yet," she noted.

Regarding long-term effects of COVID, the officials stated that pre-Omicron, it was estimated that one out of every 10 patients would suffer from long COVID, but it is yet to be known whether Omicron will change that count. COVID has long-term effects, and we don't yet fully understand post-COVID conditions or what is long COVID. This is another reason why we need to stop the spread of the virus. "So, please do not willfully expose yourself to the virus," she urged.

Kerkhove wants people to understand the risks of exposure of the virus and take appropriate measures like not forgetting to put on your mask, carrying hand gel, washing hands etc.

Urging please to continue doing these things, she said "These are little things that can make a difference."

She underscored that, "The variants are a wild card; we still don't know everything about this virus and the future trajectory of that. What we do know is what works. Vaccines work, vaccines prevent people from needing hospitalisations, and prevent from dying. We know that physical distancing works in terms of reducing the spread. We know that wearing a mask actually prevents spread, reduces the opportunity to from one person to another. We know improving ventilation reduces the spread. We know avoiding crowds,"

"But this doesn't mean we shut down society. What we are looking for is a layered approach. And we really need everybody's help," she concluded.

Watch the Q& A session here:

Dr @mvankerkhove describes potential future scenarios on #COVID19 and Omicron and what we can do to turn the tide ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LUFqyQj3O4 World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 26, 2022

