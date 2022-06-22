Omicron Vs Delta: Which Variant Is More Likely To Cause Long-COVID Symptoms?

A recent study has shed lights on which variant of COVID-19 is more likely to cause symptoms of long-COVID.

Are you infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 or is it the Delta variant that you have tested positive for? Both the coronavirus variants are equally dangerous, however, there is one difference that requires your attention. In a recent study, experts have warned that individuals who get infected by the Delta variant are more likely to suffer from the long-COVID symptoms.

Published in The Lancet journal, the study authors have revealed that the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is less likely to cause long COVID than the Delta strain. These symptoms can vary from mild to severe, depending on several other factors, such as whether the person has any underlying diseases, and if the individual is immunized against the virus. In this article, we look into the two variants of coronavirus, their distinct symptoms, and what makes a person suffer from the long-COVID symptoms.

Long-COVID: Understanding The Basics

As the name suggests, long-COVID is anything that can linger for a longer time, even after the person has recovered from the infection. In layman's terms, long-COVID is a condition in which a coronavirus-infected individual experiences one or more symptoms associated with the COVID virus for over four weeks or more after the start of the disease.

Symptoms of long-COVID may include - fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of concentration, and joint pain. These long-haulers of COVID-19 can also face difficulty in living a normal life.

Delta Vs Omicron

In the recent study, researchers have stated that the odds of experiencing long COVID were between 20-50 per cent less during the Omicron period versus the Delta period, depending on age and time since vaccination. In the paper, the researchers said that their recent analysis showed that 4.4 per cent of Omicron cases were long COVID, compared to 10.8 per cent of Delta cases.

Does this mean that Omicron infection will not lead to long-COVID? No, the study clearly says that patients with Delta infection are more likely to suffer from the long-COVID symptoms, compared to those who got infected by the Omicron variant.

