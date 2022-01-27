Omicron Variant: Why Some People With COVID-19 Symptoms Don’t Get Tested? Experts EXPLAIN

Omicron Variant: Why Some People With COVID-19 Symptoms Don’t Get Tested? Doctor Talks

Get tested for COVID-19 from your nearby hospital as soon as you notice the symptoms of the deadly infection. The symptoms may vary however, some still remain the most prominent ones.

The deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 was first found in a town named Wuhan in China in 2019. Since then the virus has mutated many times, has led to the massive pandemic outbreak, killed billions, and left millions affected. The virus usually targes the respiratory organs of the human body and causes several severe symptoms such as breathing issues, runny nose, etc. According to the experts, getting tested as early as the symptoms surface is the only way to control the severity of the COVID infection.

Why Some People With COVID-19 Symptoms Don't Get Tested?

Testing people with COVID symptoms has been a pillar for many countries, including India, UK's pandemic response, reducing transmission by identifying and isolating those with the virus. But to be effective, it relies on people with symptoms getting tested, which raises an obvious question: what proportion of symptomatic people actually take a test?

Research by the ZOE COVID Study says that each day more than 4 million participants in the UK report any symptoms they are feeling via the study's app, and record the results of any recent COVID tests.

TRENDING NOW

Testing rules have evolved during the pandemic, but one rule has remained consistent: if you have one of the main five symptoms of COVID but are not sure about the infection, then you must take the RT-PCR test. These symptoms are:

Fever, Diarhoea Runny nose, headache, or any flu symptoms Persistent new cough, and Loss of smell and taste,

According to the researchers, the study results were surprising. In December 2020 they found that 25% of those who reported one of the three core symptoms didn't report a PCR result shortly afterward, suggesting they weren't getting tested. This was despite there being plenty of spare testing capacity at the time.

The researchers also stated that there were three common reasons why people do not get tested even after experiencing the COVID symptoms. These are:

You may like to read

Mild Symptoms

Firstly, people were less likely to get tested if they had only one of the three symptoms or if their symptoms lasted only a day. This suggests people might have the erroneous view that their illness is unlikely to be COVID if their symptoms are brief or mild.

Lack of Knowledge About The Symptoms

The team of researchers also found that 40% of our respondents couldn't identify all three of the symptoms that qualify you to get a COVID test. Older groups were less likely to know: 80% of respondents aged 25-34 could identify all three symptoms, but just 25% of those 75 and over could.

Doesn't Know Where And How To Get The Test Done

Plus, even when individuals knew they should get a test, they weren't always able to. Of those that wanted but failed to get one, the most common reason provided was, "I did not know where to go in order to get tested". Other common reasons were "I was not able to get to a testing location" and "I tried to get a test but was not able to get one".

Together, these results demonstrate that knowledge is often a barrier to getting tested for COVID. People may not know that their mild illness could still be COVID, they may not realise that their symptoms mean they should get a test, and even if they want a test, they may not know how to get one.

NOTE: Get tested for COVID-19 from your nearby hospital as soon as you notice the symptoms of the deadly infection. The symptoms may vary however, some still remain the most prominent ones.

RECOMMENDED STORIES