Omicron Variant of COVID-19: Infectious and Asymptomatic, What Makes This Variant Different From Others

The Omicron variant consists of several worrisome mutations in its spike protein, somewhere around 42 mutations which makes it possible to reinfect a patient than the others, like alpha, gamma, beta, mu and delta.

In 2019, the world was attacked by the highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the next two and half years followed were mostly about the new variants that came up due to certain mutations in the spike protein of the virus. Now, among all the mutations that took place in the SAR-CoV-2 virus' spike protein, one of the deadliest ones was Delta, the variant that led to the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India. However, soon this variant was dominated by another virulent strain of the COVID virus, with over 42 worrisome mutations in its spike protein, Omicron became the cause of concern for the experts. Triggering the third wave in India, the Omicron variant is so far the most mutated version of the virus. But, how much do you all know about Omicron? Let's understand the strain and how it is different from all the other variants.

Omicron: How Is It Different From Other Variants?

Omicron is the current variant of COVID-19 which has dominated most of the parts globally. Its identification number is B.1.1.529. Omicron was first reported from South Africa on 24 November 2021. According to the reports, the first case associated with this variant was reported on 9 November 2021.

Also, what is concerning is that the Omicron variant can evade vaccine-induced immunity, which means it can infect fully vaccinated individuals. Not only could Omicron evade vaccine-generated immunity as well, but can also ditch the preexisting natural immunity of an individual that he/she has gained through the prior infection.

Why Should One Get Vaccinated?

A vaccine doesn't prevent a person from catching the virus, but it definitely protects you from suffering severe symptoms of the infection. Similarly, getting jabbed against COVID-19 doesn't help you in not catching COVID, But it definitely reduces your risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Symptoms of Omicron Variant

As discussed above, each variant of COVID-19 has specific characteristics, and symptoms which completely depend on the number of mutations it has in its spike protein. Talking about the Omicron variant, here are some of the symptoms associated with Omicron that you must know:

Cough Runny nose Extreme fatigue Sore throat Persistent headache Muscle pain Fever and Sneezing