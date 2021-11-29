Omicron Variant In India? Two South African Nationals In Bengaluru Infected With Delta, Confirm Officials

As concerns over the spread of potentially more contagious coronavirus variant Omicron mounts in parts of the world, two South African nationals tested positive for COVID-19.

A day after news surfaced about two South African nationals tested positive for COVID-19, amid rising concerns about the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant, officials have confirmed that both of them are infected with the Delta variant. Debunking the fear of any possible spread of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', which has become a new cause of worry globally, the Bengaluru Rural district official said, that the state has not registered any cases associated with the Omicron variant so far.

According to the reports, both have been sent to quarantine centres, and they will stay there till their test results confirm the new variant - Omicron. Srinivas said that as many as 584 people, so far, have arrived here from 10 "high-risk" nations, and as many as 94 individuals have come from South Africa alone so far.

Omicron Variant Scare In India

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, and the UK. Speaking to the media, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas said that as many as 584 people have arrived in Bengaluru from ten high-risk nations from November one to 26. He also added that the state is taking proper precautions to contain the spread of deadly virus. The DC said all those coming from there are made to compulsorily undergo tests, and those tested positive are being quarantined.

Talking about the vaccine efficacy in managing the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that early evidence suggests it poses an increased risk that people who have already had COVID-19 could catch it again, the WHO said. The officials from the WHO also added that it could take weeks to know if current vaccines are less effective against it.

