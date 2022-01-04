EXCLUSIVE: Expert Talks About Treatment Procedures for Omicron Variant In India

It was back in 2019 when the first case of the deadly SARS-CoV2 virus causing COVID-19 was reported from China's Wuhan city. Over the years, the virus mutated many times to form more dangerous and transmissible variants. Attacking and damaging the respiratory organs to collapse the healthcare system, the coronavirus has taught the world how deadly virus attacks can be. In 2020, the variant mutated further to form a new and highly virulent strain Delta, which is so far the deadliest one. This new strain dominated the world in no time, and also led to the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The Rise Of Omicron

The scenes from those months, when the country was fighting the worst battle against any virus attack was not even gone when another highly mutated variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus emerged from South Africa. Omicron, which is carrying over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein is now the cause of concern as this time the transmissibility is much higher than all the previous strains which the world has already dealt with. But, experts have stated that though the variant is heavily mutated, it is still not as deadly as the previous delta.

Treating This Virulent Variant

According to the latest data, the variant is already present in over 100 countries, including India, which is currently witnessing a surge in cases from across the states. In India, around 17,00 cases have been reported so far which is associated with this new strain. Now, the question is what happens when one catches the virus? What are the treatment options available in India at the moment to treat the patients who are testing positive for Omicron? TheHealthSite.com reached out to some imminent doctors to understand what medicines hospitals are using to treat the patients who are diagnosed with Omicron.

Dr. Vivek Nangia- Principle Director and Head of Pulmonology in Max Hospital, Saket Complex talks about treatment options for Omicron patients in Delhi.

While treatment options are available in several hospitals in Delhi, one should also know the various steps that are needed to be taken at home once the symptoms of the Omicron variant start appearing. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Piyush Goel, Consultant - Pulmonology and Intensive Care, Manipal Hospital said that this time India is ready with all the necessary arrangements to deal with any surge in cases either due to Delta or Omicron. However, the doctor also mentioned that it is still important for everyone to understand the various symptoms associated with the new variant and what one should do when he/she experiences any of the symptoms.

"The symptoms of Omicron variant are mild, mostly asymptomatic. However, some cases have been reported where patients were suffering from fever, headache, nausea, body pain, etc. So, for patients who are experiencing any of the symptoms of Omicron, home isolation is a must. And, anti-biotics such as paracetamol can be used to lower down the body temperature. One must also stay hydrated at all the time after catching covid-19," Dr Goel told TheHealthSite.com. He went on to add that when anyone tests positive for COVID-19, the complete family he/she is living with should get tested on priority, to prevent any future complications.