Omicron Variant Can Trigger Nervous System Inflammation, Experts Warn

Russian scientists have found that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 may lead to brain complications and inflammation. Read on to know all about the study.

Ever since the beginning, COVID-19 strains are leading to problems that last for a longer period than expected. The Omicron variant is no different as Russian researchers have recently found that the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 may also cause neurological complications. Several studies have already found that patients who got infected with Omicron are complaining of having long-lasting symptoms. Now, evidence has surfaced that it may lead to neurological complications as well.

Omicron Variant Trigger Brain Complications And Inflammation

According to Andrey Isaev, founder, and chief executive of DNKOM research centre, despite Omicron's reputation for generating minor infections, it can cause long Covid in adults and systemic inflammation in youngsters. The Omicron variant has a lot of mutations and is known to be resistant to vaccine-induced immunity.

However, multiple studies have demonstrated that the Omicron variant is less able to infect the lungs, resulting in fewer patients requiring oxygen and ventilators being admitted with pneumonia. However, it resulted in an increase in hospitalizations in numerous nations, including the United States and Israel. Because Omicron is a variation of SARS-CoV-2, which has been documented to damage the brain as well as produce inflammation, Isaev believes it may have some or all post-infection consequences, according to the report.

"Despite the lighter course of the Omicron, it is necessary to understand: if the coronavirus does not lead to pneumonia and artificial lung ventilation, it may have other consequences," he was quoted as saying.

"Covid-19 in the past may lead to severe nervous system disturbances - neuro Covid and long Covid-19 may occur when infected with the Omicron as well," Isaev added. The variation had a major impact on children as well. Many youngsters were admitted to hospitals around the United States.

Due to Omicron, systemic inflammations may evolve with children, according to Isaev. Headache, tiredness, throat soreness, dry cough, fever, and loss of appetite are the most common Omicron symptoms. So far, investigations have revealed that it mostly affects the upper respiratory system, with little evidence that it affects the lungs.

However, Israel reported in January that a person with Omicron was being treated for myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle.) Even modest cases of Covid-19 have been demonstrated in studies to cause long-term effects.

