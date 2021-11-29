Omicron Variant Can Spread Globally, Prepare For Severe Consequences: WHO Warns Amid Rise In Cases

Experts from around the globe have said that the variant is the most mutated version of the COVID-19 virus and has the ability to break through the vaccine barrier.

Amid rising concerns due to the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation on Monday warned that countries may see a massive surge in new cases of infections in the upcoming months which may be 'severe'. "If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by Omicron, consequences may be severe," WHO said in a technical note, adding though that "to date, no deaths linked to Omicron variant have been reported."

According to the latest reports, several countries including Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland, South Africa, Switzerland (probable case), and the UK have reported cases associated with the Omicron variant. Mancy countries have even re-imposed restrictions to contain the spread of the highly mutated version of coronavirus.

Mask Up! Omicron Variant Is Spreading Rapidly

The global health body also said that the Omicron variant is capable of spreading across the countries and becoming dominant globally. The WHO has also asked countries in the Southeast Asia region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and social measures, and enhance vaccination coverage. Talking about the upcoming surge expected due to the newly detected variant Omicron, the global health body said festivities and celebrations must include all precautionary measures, and crowds and large gatherings must be avoided.

Omicron Vs Delta

On the severity of disease caused by the variant, the WHO said, "It is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta." The WHO said all variants of COVID-19, including the Delta variant that is dominant worldwide, can cause severe disease or death, in particular for the most vulnerable people and thus prevention is always the key.

Omicron Variant: All You Need To Know

A new 'variant of concern' - as termed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was detected in some parts of South Africa earlier last week. The WHO's Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution termed this new variant designated as B.1.1.529 - Omicron. So far experts from around the globe have said that the variant is the most mutated version of the COVID-19 virus and has the ability to break through the vaccine barrier. However, a detailed study or a statement is yet to come from the officials.

(With inputs from Agencies)

