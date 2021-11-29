Omicron Variant Can Infect Those Who Have Previously Had COVID-19 More Easily: WHO Warns Amid New Variant Scare

First detected in South Africa, the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 is so far the most mutated version of coronavirus. The strain is reportedly spreading fast across the globe.

Amid rising concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the preliminary evidence suggests that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with 'Omicron' for the people who have previously had coronavirus could become reinfected more easily with this variant.

Is Omicron Variant Deadlier Than Delta?

Talking about whether the Omicron variant is more contagious than the Delta variant of COVID-19 or not, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that a detailed study is needed to understand if this new variant is more tranmissible than the Delta variant of COVID-19, the dominant strain which led to the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year. "It is not yet clear whether 'Omicron' is more transmissible (more easily spread from person to person) compared to Delta and other variants. For now, RT-PCR tests can detect the strain," WHO said.

The Global health body also said that it is yet to be studied whether the new variant can lead to more severe consequences of the infection compared to the Delta variant. Can we expect new symptoms associated with the newly detected variant? According to the WHO, there is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants.

Can Omnicron Variant Break Vaccine Immunity?

Earlier, while addressing the press, AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria said that the new variant has the potential of developing "immunoescape mechanisms" which may lead to a decreased efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. However, Dr Guleria added that the efficacy of vaccines including those in use in India needs to be evaluated "critically".

India, which battled the deadly second wave blamed on the Delta variant in April-May, faces the Omicron challenge after easing curbs to a large extent following an improvement in the situation.

