Omicron Variant And Vaccines: Should India Be Considering COVID-19 Booster Doses?

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may provide 70-75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant.

First detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so far the most mutated version of the virus, which has over 50 spike mutations. This new variant is also capable of evading vaccine immunity, which is the most concerning issue for healthcare workers at the moment. The World Health Organisation has termed this variant as 'Variant of Concern' (VOC) because of its characteristics in imposing threats to fully vaccinated individuals.

Omicron More Transmissible Than Delta

The emergence of this new highly virulent variant of COVID-19 has led to a set of serious concerns for governments and epidemiologists across the world. The global health body has also stated that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which was the prominent strain behind the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Can Omicron Lead To A Third Wave of COVID-19?

That totally depends on what exactly you mean when you use the term 'third wave', says Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation on India. So far, data suggests that Omicron can infect people who have received both doses of the vaccine, but the symptoms they will see will be mild. Therefore, if we talk about a third wave in India due to the Omicron variant, then, yes, a third wave may hit India due to the Omicron variant but the severity will be low, with manageable symptoms and less requirement of hospitalisations.

Omicron Can Infect Fully Vaccinated

Does this mean the current COVID-19 vaccinations are not adequate to protect Omicron? Vaccines are not meant to stop the virus from infecting an individual, vaccines are here for reducing down the severity of the diseases. This goes for the COVID-19 vaccines as well. The virus has mutated and thus the efficacy of the vaccines is a major concern, but still, a vaccinated individual will survive the infection better than an unvaccinated individual. Vaccines will reduce down the need for hospitalisation, death and will protect the individual from experiencing the severe symptoms of the COVID-19 infection.

Do Boosters Increase Protection Against Omicron?

A booster dose is given to the individuals who have received both the vaccine shots. At a time when a new, highly virulent variant of COVID-19 is wrecking havoc worldwide, the talks about the need for booster doses are on the rise. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may provide 70-75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant.

Should India Be Considering Booster Shots?

Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases associated with the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID-19, the question regarding the administration of the booster doses is on the rise, speaking to Thehealthsite.com, Dr. K.S.Reddy explained why it is not yet the right time for India to give a nod for the booster doses. "It totally depends on three things a type of vaccine, characteristics of the individual, and third is the nature of the variant. The vaccine that is mostly used in the US and Europe are mRNA vaccines, which seem to have a short duration of action. However, the vaccines that are being used in India are different and have a longer duration of action. India has used the Virus-Vector vaccines and not the m-RNA vaccines. Therefore the immunity will stay for a longer period in these individuals.

