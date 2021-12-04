Omicron Variant Already Present In Community, Karnataka Govt To Restart Covid Control Rooms

Bengaluru doctor who tested positive for Omicron may have contracted the virus locally, according to officials in the health department.

Following the detection of two Omicron cases in Karnataka, the state health department has now indicated that the potentially infectious variant is already present in the community. Worried over the findings of the health department, the state government is taking steps on war footing to deal with any eventuality, a news agency reported quoting sources.

A Bengaluru-based anesthesiologist was one of the first two patients who tested positive for the Omicron variant in India on Thursday. It was suspected that the doctor contracted the virus at an International Medical Conference organised at a five-star hotel between November 19 and 21 in the city. Total three doctors who attended the Conference tested Covid positive but only one of them was found infected with Omicron.

But data collected on the history of the doctor showed that he had contracted the virus locally.

Omicron variant is present in the community

Sources in the health department told IANS that the doctor who tested positive for Omicron attended the conference for a few hours on November 20 and started showing symptoms the next day.

When someone is infected with coronavirus, usually it takes 5 6 days for symptoms to show, sometimes up to 14 days.

Hence, health officials are now thinking the doctor might have contracted the Omicron variant much before the conference. And as he didn't have travel history, it is likely that the virus is already present in the community, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Former Minister and senior Congress leader H.K. Patil has said that his sources have revealed that there are more than 16 cases of Omicron in the state. Urging the government to ramp up facilities for immediate test results, he noted that currently it takes about 10 to 12 days for to get the report of Omicron.

Karnataka restarting Covid control rooms

In the wake of the growing concerns over Omicron variant, the Karnataka government has decided to restart Covid control rooms throughout the state. The civic authorities have been told to hire required staff as well as to check and ensure oxygen supply network, availability of oxygen, transportation, condition of oxygen plants, ICU beds and oxygenated beds at the hospitals.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok stated that as per informal inputs they have people affected with Omicron variant are showing mild symptoms, and so far no deaths have been reported due to it.

As per available statistics there are currently 400 cases of Omicron variant in the world, he added.