Omicron To Delta Variant: Here’s Where And How You Are Most Likely To Catch COVID-19

How does one increase the chance of catching the COVID-19 virus? Expert says it is when a person does a combination of things like not wearing masks properly, not sanitizing hands, etc.

It was in 2019 when the first case of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 was detected in China's Wuhan city. The virus since then has mutated several times, leading to new symptoms - mild and at times extremely severe. The world has already seen the worst of this pandemic when the delta variant which is so far the most contagious and deadliest strain of the virus took the globe in its grip, leading to the deaths of millions.

The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is so far the worst healthcare battle the world has ever fought. Now, that we are already two years into the pandemic, most of us are fed up. People want their normal life back, they want to breathe freely, however, this seems possible only when everyone understands the importance of the pandemic rules, how and where they can catch the virus, and steps to prevent themselves from getting affected by the strain are important to contain the spread of this deadly virus.

The Arrival of New Strains

In 2021, India was struck by the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 which was triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant. This strain is so far the worst variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which left many fighting the worst symptoms of the infection. However, after battling this variant for over 4 months, India saw a dip in the active cases and was slowly getting back to normalcy. But, this didn't stay for a long when another variant, equally contagious and more transmissible surfaced from South Africa's samples. The variant was named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and categorised as a Variant of Concern (VOC). Omicron is currently present in over 100 countries, inducing India, and it is spreading rapidly.

COVID-19 Is Spreading What Is Safe And What Not?

Now, against this bleak picture, we yearn to get back to normal. We'd like to meet friends in a pub or have them over for dinner. We'd like our struggling business to thrive as it did before the pandemic. We'd like our children to return to their once-familiar routine of in-person schooling and after-school activities. We'd like to ride on a bus, sing in a choir, get back to the gym, or dance in a nightclub without fear of catching COVID. Which of these activities is safe? And how safe exactly? These were the questions we sought to answer in our latest research.

How Does COVID Spread?

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, spreads mainly by airborne transmission. So the key to preventing transmission is to understand how airborne particles behave, which requires knowledge from physics and chemistry.

Air is a fluid made up of invisible, rapidly and randomly moving molecules, so airborne particles disperse over time indoors, such as in a room or on a bus. An infected person may exhale particles containing the virus, and the closer you are to them, the more likely you are to inhale some virus-containing particles.

But the longer the period you both spend in the room, the more spread out the virus will become. If you are outdoors, the space is almost infinite, so the virus doesn't build up in the same way. However, someone can still transmit the virus if you're close to them.

Importance of Wearing Masks

According to the researchers, the viral particles from an infected individual can be emitted every time an infected person breathes, but especially if their breathing is deep (such as when exercising) or involves vocalisation (such as speaking or singing). While wearing a well-fitting mask reduces transmission because the mask blocks the release of the virus, the unmasked infected person who sits quietly in a corner is much less likely to infect you than one who approaches you and starts a heated argument.

One should note that all the variants of SARS-CoV-2 which has surfaced since 20119, are equally airborne, but the chance of catching COVID depends on the transmissibility (or contagiousness) of the variant (delta was more contagious than previous variants, but omicron is more contagious still) and on how many people are currently infected (the prevalence of the disease). While omicron appears more transmissible, it also seems to produce less severe illness, especially in vaccinated people.

The Omicron variant carries over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which helps the variant to infect the individuals who have received both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. Therefore, experts have cautioned that Omicron is highly transmissible and can infect almost everyone irrespective of whether the individual is vaccinated or not.

How Can One Catch The COVID Virus?

In the study, the researchers quantified how the different influences on transmission change an individual's risk of getting sick: viral factors (transmissibility/prevalence), people factors (masked/unmasked, exercising/sitting, vocalising/quiet), and air-quality factors (indoors/outdoors, big room/small room, crowded/uncrowded, ventilated/unventilated).

The study looked at how many people became infected in superspreader events where key parameters, such as the room size, room occupancy, and ventilation levels, were well-documented and by representing how transmission happens with a mathematical model.

Where And How You Are Most Likely To Catch COVID-19

So, how does one increase the chance of catching the COVID-19 virus? Expert says it is when a person does a combination of things mentioned below:

Gather together with lots of people in an enclosed space with poor air quality, such as an under-ventilated gym, nightclub, or school classroom Do something strenuous or rowdy such as exercising, singing, or shouting Leave off your masks Stay there for a long time.

Now, that you already know about how you can catch the deadly coronavirus, here are some of the ways you can avoid catching COVID:

If you must meet other people, do so outdoors or in a space that's well-ventilated or meets in a space where the ventilation is good and air quality is known. Keep the number of people to a minimum. Spend the minimum possible amount of time together. Don't shout, sing or do heavy exercise. Wear high-quality, well-fitting masks from the time you enter the building to the time you leave.

While the above-mentioned pointers give an estimated figure for each situation, the actual risk will depend on the specific parameters, such as exactly how many people are in a room of what size. what kind of mask you are wearing, what you are touching and then not washing your hands properly/sanitizing properly, etc. Therefore, the key to staying safe from the deadly virus attack is by being mindful of the activities you are doing during the pandemic days.

(With inputs from Agencies)

