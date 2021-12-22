Omicron Threat: Steps People Can Take To Reduce Spread Of The Virus

Omicron COVID-19 Variant

The Covid-19 Omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate worldwide. So far, 213 cases of the new Coronavirus variant have been reported in India.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is "at least three times more transmissible" than the Delta variant, the Centre stated on Tuesday while directing states to impose strict restrictions in areas reporting high positivity rate. So far, 213 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India, with the highest number of cases coming from Delhi (57) and Maharashtra (54), according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Can prior COVID-19 infection and existing vaccines protect you against Omicron? Can PCR tests detect infection with Omicron? Dr Rajesh Ranjan, COO and Professor, Dept of community medicine, Noida International Institute Of Medical Science, Greater Noida, answers these questions and more here. Keep reading:

Effectiveness of prior COVID-19 infection against Omicron

Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron (i.e. people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron), as compared to other variants of concern, but again the information is limited. More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks.

Effectiveness of existing vaccines against Omicron

WHO is working with technical partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on our existing countermeasures, including vaccines. Vaccines remain critical to reducing severe disease and death, including against the dominant circulating variant, Delta. Current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death. Early studies hinted that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may have reduced efficacy against the new variant. But WHO experts pointed out that the studies done so far were small and the reduction in the "neutralising activity" varied dramatically between different studies.

Effectiveness of current tests against Omicron

The widely used PCR tests continue to detect infection, including infection with Omicron, as we have seen with other variants as well. Studies are ongoing to determine whether there is any impact on other types of tests, including rapid antigen detection tests.

Effectiveness of current treatments

Corticosteroids and IL6 Receptor Blockers will still be effective for managing patients with severe COVID-19. Other treatments are being assessed to see if they are still effective, given the changes to parts of the virus in the Omicron variant.

You may like to read

WHO is also coordinating with a large number of researchers around the world to better understand Omicron. Studies currently underway include assessments of transmissibility, severity of infection (including symptoms), performance of vaccines and diagnostic tests, and effectiveness of treatments. More information are expected to emerge in the coming days and weeks.

Recommended actions for countries

As Omicron has been designated a 'Variant of Concern', there are several actions WHO recommends countries to undertake, including enhancing surveillance and sequencing of SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended actions for people

The most effective steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to

keep a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others

wear a well-fitting mas

open windows to improve ventilation

avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces

keep hands clean

cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue

get vaccinated when it's their turn.

Be safe, be protected, please take care of social distancing and have faith, we will win this fight too. We humans will win again.