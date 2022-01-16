Omicron Symptoms: Night Sweats Could Be An Unusual Symptom Of The New COVID-19 Variant, Say Doctors

Night Sweats Could Be An Unusual Symptom Of Omicron, Say Doctors

Are you sweating in your sleep lately? Doctors recently stated that night sweats could be a strange symptom of Omicron, unlike other variants.

As the world continues to rampage through the COVID-19 pandemic, revelations regarding the relatively new Omicron variant has everyone worried around the world. Ever since the new strain of the coronavirus was identified in South Africa, it is believed to be spreading at a much faster rate as compared to previous strains and numerous new symptoms are appearing with each passing day, which doctors think may make it onerous to contain. As per reports, patients infected by the new strain may experience night sweats.

Believed to be one of the most mutated strains of the coronavirus, Omicron has quickly gripped the world and led to an exponential rise in cases everywhere in the world. The strain is thought to cause fewer symptoms but has the ability to infect people who have been fully vaccinated. Whether the viral infection is moderate or severe, it is critical to take the necessary steps to ensure a quick recovery. As a result, recognising the signs of the variation is critical.

Notice The Symptom Of Omicron That Might Creep At Night

Prior to the Omicron variant's rapid expansion over the world, night sweats were more typically connected with other diseases such as the flu, worry, or even cancer. It's a series of severe sweating episodes that can wet your clothes and linens.

Along with a sore throat, night sweats are one of a few specific symptoms that appear to distinguish Omicron from other COVID variants. And, unlike Delta and the initial COVID-19 strain to invade the United States, Omicron does not appear to be linked to a loss of smell or taste.

What Are The Other Symptoms Of Omicron?

Not long ago, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) classified diarrhoea as one of the unusual symptoms of Omicron. But night sweats and diarrhoea are not the only symptoms that differentiate Omicron from the other strains of the coronavirus. Here are all the symptoms of the Omicron variant that should look out for:

Scratchy throat

Tiredness

Headaches

Runny nose

Moderate to high fever

Weakness

Muscle pain

Body pain

Congestion