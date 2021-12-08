Omicron Sweeps Across South Africa: COVID Hospital Admissions Up By 50% In 24 Hours

On November 24, 2021, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.529, was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). This variant was later named Omicron by the global health body and categorised as a 'variant of concern'.

The most mutated version of the coronavirus, Omicron was first detected in South Africa. The variant has over 50 mutations, which makes it capable of evading vaccine immunity. As worries mount around this new variant, officials in South Africa have revealed that there was a huge jump in the rate of COVID hospitalisation count. "The daily number of people admitted to hospital in South Africa with Covid-19 symptoms was recorded more than doubled on Tuesday from a day earlier," media quoted SA officials as saying. According to the data shared by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 383 individuals have been admitted to hospitals across South Africa in the last 24 hours.

Omicron cases have been confirmed in at least nine African countries, with some officials reporting that initial cases appear to be mild. Countries reporting omicron include: Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. According to the latest data on the Omicron cases, South Africa remains the epicenter of the omicron outbreak, with experts saying that the overwhelming majority of its thousands of new cases per day are of the new variant.

Omicron: What We Know About This New Variant So Far

On November 24, 2021, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.529, was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). This variant was later named Omicron by the global health body and categorised as a 'variant of concern'. How easily does Omicron spread? According to the CDC, anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don't have symptoms. Will Omicron cause more severe illness? According to the data which is currently available, the Omicron variant doesn't cause severe symptoms of the illness. What about the current vaccines ? Will they work against Omicron? Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur.

