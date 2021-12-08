Omicron Sweeps Across South Africa: COVID Hospital Admissions Up By 50% In 24 Hours

- Health A-Z
The most mutated version of the coronavirus, Omicron was first detected in South Africa. The variant has over 50 mutations, which makes it capable of evading vaccine immunity. As worries mount around this new variant, officials in South Africa have revealed that there was a huge jump in the rate of COVID hospitalisation count. "The daily number of people admitted to hospital in South Africa with Covid-19 symptoms was recorded more than doubled on Tuesday from a day earlier," media quoted SA officials as saying. According to the data shared by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 383 individuals have been admitted to hospitals across South Africa in the last 24 hours.
Omicron cases have been confirmed in at least nine African countries, with some officials reporting that initial cases appear to be mild. Countries reporting omicron include: Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. According to the latest data on the Omicron cases, South Africa remains the epicenter of the omicron outbreak, with experts saying that the overwhelming majority of its thousands of new cases per day are of the new variant.
