Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.5 Sweeps Through United States, CDC Warns Against High Transmission Rate

As per reports, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, also known as the Kraken variant is currently circulating in over 38 countries, including the USA, India, Canada, Australia, Kuwait, Germany, and France.

Omicron, the highly mutated version of the COVID-19 virus, was first detected in November 2021. The Omicron has further mutated to form more lethal and transmissible strains that have the ability to evade the vaccine-induced immunity, making it difficult for healthcare workers to contain the virus spread. In a recent report, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has stated that the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all Covid-19 cases reported in the US this week.

The CDC has estimated that the XBB.1.5 variant is now accounting for 74.7 per cent of the US' COVID-19 cases. And the rest cases are being dominated by the BQ.1.1 variant of the Omciron virus variant. In a statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) technical lead on COVID Maria Van Kerkhovehas cautioned that the XBB.1.5 Omicron variant is the most transmissible strain of the virus with heavy mutations in its spike protein, making it dangerous and a big threat even for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

What Do We Know About XBB.1.5 Omicron Variant?

The Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, also known as the Kraken variant is currently the 'dominant strain of coronavirus' in the United States. It has been recognized as the most transmissible variant of the virus so far. According to the CDC, the XBB.1.5 variant now accounts for more than 40 per cent of the total COVID cases in the US and is among the top threat variant of the virus which can take over other countries soon.

Some of the symptoms associated with this variant include high fevers, a sore throat, a runny nose, a blocked nose, sneezing, a cough without phlegm, a headache, a cough with phlegm, a hoarse voice, muscle aches, and pains, and an altered sense of smell. "Symptoms of XBB.1.5 variant are mostly 'flu-like'," said experts.