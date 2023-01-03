Omicron Subvariant BF.7: Symptoms And Safety Measures By Pulmonologist

BA.5 variants have been detected in India and accounted for 2.5% of total cases in November; the rest have been XBB variants.

As per the data by the California-based Scripps Research Institute, even before the current Covid spike in China, variants with similar genetic make-up, such as already been spotted BF.7 in other countries in February 2021. BF.7 is a branch of the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. It has more immune escape capability, a shorter incubation period, and a faster transmission rate than other variants. The transmission rate has been three times higher than the standard omicron variant. A single person who has been affected is known to affect 18 more. As per data from India's national SARS CoV2 genome sequencing effort, BA.5 variants have been detected in India and accounted for 2.5% of total cases in November, and the rest have been XBB variants. Dr Suhas HS, Consultant-pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, shares everything about Omicron Subvariant BF.7.

Zero COVID Policy

The spike in cases in China has been attributed mainly to the country's "zero COVID policy," which has been in effect since 2020 but was recently relaxed a month ago.

They believe this has resulted in many people who were previously unexposed to variants such as Alpha and Delta now being infected by the Omicron subvariant.

Even though the illness may be causing minimal symptoms, the affection of people with comorbidities may still result in serious infections requiring hospitalization.

The sheer number may be significant, burdening China's crumbling healthcare system.

Symptoms And Safety Measures

In India, with the omicron wave already affecting the majority of people and adequate immunization of more than 75% of the population with two doses of covid vaccine.

More than 25% of the population already receiving the precautionary dose, with double immunity against the virus, the likelihood of another significant wave may be less.

Hybrid immunity works well. Regardless there is always a chance of the virus further mutating now with the large population affected in China.

Adequate screening of people with symptoms, especially those from China and other South Asian countries, still holds the key to curbing the spread early.

What Age Groups Should Be More cautious?

The presentation of the illness has been quite similar to other variants of flu-like conditions: fever, sore throat, cough, rhinitis, breathlessness, body ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Elderly individuals with unvaccinated comorbidities are at higher risk of developing severe infections, which may necessitate an ICU and ventilators. Early identification of symptoms with isolation and appropriate consultation with the doctors helps in containing the disease early.

What All Precautions Should People With Health Conditions Take?

Covid appropriate behaviour still holds good. Precautions to prevent the spread include mask usage, hand sanitization, and social distancing by avoiding public gatherings. In addition, the booster, or precautionary, dose given to those eligible individuals helps curb the spread and prevent further breakouts.