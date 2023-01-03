- Health A-Z
As per the data by the California-based Scripps Research Institute, even before the current Covid spike in China, variants with similar genetic make-up, such as already been spotted BF.7 in other countries in February 2021. BF.7 is a branch of the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. It has more immune escape capability, a shorter incubation period, and a faster transmission rate than other variants. The transmission rate has been three times higher than the standard omicron variant. A single person who has been affected is known to affect 18 more. As per data from India's national SARS CoV2 genome sequencing effort, BA.5 variants have been detected in India and accounted for 2.5% of total cases in November, and the rest have been XBB variants. Dr Suhas HS, Consultant-pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, shares everything about Omicron Subvariant BF.7.
The presentation of the illness has been quite similar to other variants of flu-like conditions: fever, sore throat, cough, rhinitis, breathlessness, body ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Elderly individuals with unvaccinated comorbidities are at higher risk of developing severe infections, which may necessitate an ICU and ventilators. Early identification of symptoms with isolation and appropriate consultation with the doctors helps in containing the disease early.
Covid appropriate behaviour still holds good. Precautions to prevent the spread include mask usage, hand sanitization, and social distancing by avoiding public gatherings. In addition, the booster, or precautionary, dose given to those eligible individuals helps curb the spread and prevent further breakouts.
