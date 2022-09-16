live

Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75 Detected In South Africa, South Korea Warns People Of A Possible Flu Outbreak

Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 has also been detected in several other countries including India, where it was first detected in June.

Although Covid-19 cases continue to decline worldwide, health experts are reminding people that the pandemic is not over yet. The National Health Department of South Africa is making sure that its citizens get the Covid-19 vaccines and receive booster shots as a new sub-variant of Omicron has been detected in the country.

According to Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale, the new Omicron sub-variant called BA.2.75 "is of interest, but not of concern" and so far, it has not had any impact and severity. It was first detected in July in one sample in Gauteng, but has not been found in any other areas, a news agency quoted him as saying.

Mohale added that BA.4 and BA.5 continued to be the most dominant sub-variants in South Africa.

Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 has also been detected in several other countries including India, where it was first detected in June.

LIVE UPDATES