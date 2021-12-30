Omicron Spreading In Community, People With No Travel History Also Test Positive: Satyendar Jain

Omicron infections have been detected in 22 states and union territories (UTs), according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 180 new cases of Omicron variant reported in the last 24 hours, India's Omicron tally has gone up to 961. Delhi has the highest cases of Omicron infection at 263, followed by Maharashtra at 252 and Gujarat 97. Community spread of Omicron has begun in the national capital and people with no travel history have also tested positive for the highly transmissible Covid variant, State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to the health minister, total 200 Covid-19 patients are in hospitals in Delhi, of which only 102 belong to the city and remaining 98 are from outside. He further informed that 46 per cent of the total samples sequenced so far in Delhi have tested positive for Omicron variant, but no Omicron patient needed oxygen support.

"The fact that the Omicron variant is mild is a matter of huge relief," he added, pointing out that "not even a single death was reported."

TRENDING NOW

Delhi sees 86 per cent jump in daily Covid cases

Delhi witnessed a drastic increase in fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. The city reported an 86 per cent jump in daily Covid count in 24 hours, the highest in the last seven months. As many as 923 new Covid cases were reported in the national capital on Wednesday, the highest single day rise after May 30 when the daily caseload stood at 946. This has pushed Delhi's total tally to 14,45,102.

India registered 13,154 new Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

The Health Ministry also said that Omicron infections have been detected in 22 states and union territories (UTs). Of the total 961 Omicron cases, 320 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

You may like to read

Restrictions in Delhi to curb Covid infection

Delhi government has implemented stage one of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection. Schools, college, gyms, spas have been shut, and the seating capacity in metro and buses has been reduced to 50 per cent, Jain said, adding that they will decide if further restrictions are required in the next DDMA meeting.

With inputs from IANS

RECOMMENDED STORIES