Omicron Replaces Delta In Tamil Nadu, BA.2 Variant Dominates COVID Cases

BA.2 has a growth advantage over BA.1.

Omicron BA.2 variant constituted 68.4 per cent of all whole genome sequenced samples in the state.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus is dominating the present surge in Covid infections around the world, accounting for almost all new cases reported daily. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already confirmed that Omicron subvariant BA.2 is now the dominant strain of the virus worldwide. The new variant has also completely replaced the Delta variant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, according to data from the Directorate of Public Health.

The data showed that the BA.2 variant constituted 68.4 per cent of all whole genome sequenced samples, as on Monday. While 15.2 per cent were of the BA.1.1 variant, the other variants of Omicron detected include BA.1 (10.3 per cent), B.1.1.529 (6 per cent), and BA.3 (0.05 per cent). However, no cases of Delta and other variants were detected. In January, 92 per cent of all whole genome sequenced samples in the state were of Omicron, while Delta and other variants constituted 4 per cent each. Speaking to a local newspaper, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan stated that there is no need to panic, but all Collectors have been told to stay alert.

What makes Omicron BA.2 more contagious than existing strains?

According to WHO, Omicron subvariant BA.2 is most dominant in Southeast Asia, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean, African, Western Pacific, and European regions. It is also currently dominant in the Americas. BA.2 is estimated to make up about 86 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported to the WHO between February 16 and March 17.

Why BA.2 is more transmissible than other subvariants of Omicron? A study recently revealed that the viral load for BA.2 is twice as much as the previously identified Omicron subvariant BA.1. The increased viral load in the upper pharynx upon BA.2 infection may explain its higher transmissibly, the authors suggested.

Citing studies, the WHO has also stated that BA.2 has a growth advantage over BA.1. The agency said, "BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, including some amino acid differences in the spike protein and other proteins. Studies have shown that BA.2 has a growth advantage over BA.1." Though BA.2 appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1. this difference in transmissibility appears to be much smaller than the difference between BA.1 and Delta, it added.