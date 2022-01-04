Omicron New Symptoms: Loss of Appetite, Vomiting And Other Signs Fully Vaccinated People May Experience

With the rising number of daily cases, the Omicron threat is high right now, but the good news is none of the cases detected in India required emergency hospitalisation, ventilation, or any other serious kind of health treatment.

The Omicron variant or B.1.1.529 which has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) has been spreading faster across the countries. On November 24, 2021, a few samples collected from the COVID infected patients in South Africa showed the emergence of a new strain of SARS-CoV2 virus causing COVID-19, with several worrisome mutations in its spike protein. Spike protein helps the virus to bind better with the cells present in the organs of the human body. Thus, Omicron also has a better transmissibility rate compared to the other strains and can also infect fully immunised individuals. In its latest report, the who mentioned that the new variant is already present in over 110 countries including India, UK, US, and Europe.

'Omicron Not As Deadly As Delta'

In India, the first cases of the Omicron variant were reported from Karnataka on December 2, 2021. Since then the virus has spread over to several states including Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, etc. With such a high transmissibility rate and worrying characteristics of infecting vaccinated people, how worried should one be at the moment? How one can stay safe from this new variant and what symptoms are associated with Omicron, these three questions have the country on edge.

With the rising number of daily cases, the Omicron threat is high right now, but the good news is none of the cases detected in India required emergency hospitalisation, ventilation, or any other serious kind of health treatment. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com Dr. Trideep Dey, Pulmonologists and Intensive Care, Bel Vue Hospital, Kolkata said, "The cases are mostly asymptomatic and mild. The patients who are testing positive for the Omicron variant in the country are mainly experiencing mild headache, body ache, scratchy throat, etc." "Omicron-associated infections are very mild and include throat issues, loss of appetite, and generalised weakness. The most common symptoms like cough, cold, breathlessness, loss of sense of smell and taste are not seen in the majority of cases, as per national and international data," he further added.

Symptoms of Omicron Among Fully Vaccinated People

As new restrictions are being imposed in the country, the fear associated with the Omicron variant -- the current strain concern is rising high. However, experts are stating that there are still no reasons to panic. But, one should never forget that the virus infection can affect the body in many ways and it is important to understand the symptoms and spot them as early as possible. According to the health experts, while most symptoms associated with the new COVID variants remain to be the same, there have been some new ailments reported in those infected with the Omicron, even in the fully vaccinated.

Omicron Can Cause Mild Cold-Like Symptoms

The available data shows that the new COVID-19 variant Omicron mostly leads to mild infections, resulting in a number of symptoms resembling the common cold. Some of these include:

Fever Scratchy throat Sore throat Headache Runny nose Fatigue Frequent sneezing

Some Uncommon Symptoms of Omicron

In one of the most interesting studies, experts revealed that some patients who were tested positive for the Omicron variant complained about night sweats. What is it actually? According to the experts, night sweats can leave patients sweating so much overnight that their bedding and clothes can get drenched in sweat.

CDC has also warned that there could be some new symptoms that an Omicron infected person may develop, these include: pale, grey, or blue coloured skin, lips, or nail beds. According to the experts, these symptoms occur when the levels of oxygen are low in the blood. The health body also said that these are the warning signs of this new variant and one must get checked immediately.

Fully Vaccinated? You Can Also Contact Omicron and Develop These Symptoms

As discussed above the Omicron variant has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it possible to infect fully vaccinated individuals as well. Here are some of the symptoms a fully immunised individual may notice when they catch Omicron variant:

Nausea Slight temperature Sore throats and Headaches Loss of appetite Vomiting