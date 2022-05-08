Omicron May Help Create Antibodies Against Delta If You Are Vaccinated: Study

A new study has found that Omicron can increase antibodies against the Delta variant if you are vaccinated. Everything you need to know here.

Previous studies have shown that Omicron infection can elevate the level of antibodies against the Delta COVID-19 variant. But a new study has found that it is only possible if you are vaccinated against the virus.

The researchers tested 39 people who had Omicron infection for the study, which was conducted in South Africa. The virus was immunized against 15 of them. Antibodies against BA.1 increased 13.6-fold in vaccinated participants and 6-fold in unprotected people after that. Neutralization increased 5.7-fold in vaccinated participants and 3-fold in unprotected participants for Delta.

Unvaccinated BA.1 infected people had 2.2-fold lower BA.1 neutralisation, 12.0-fold lower Delta neutralisation, 9.6-fold lower Beta variant neutralisation, 17.9-fold lower ancestral virus neutralisation, and 4.8-fold lower Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 neutralisation than vaccinated people at the last time point. As per the results of the study, vaccination along with Omicron BA.1 infection may form a hybrid immunity, which in turn could protect against Delta and other variants.

Omicron Continues To Be Dominant Around The World

The highly transmissible Omicron strain of Covid-19, which was originally discovered in southern Africa in November of last year and quickly spread over the world, is currently the prevalent variety, accounting for nearly all new cases. According to the current WHO study, the sub-lineages BA.4 and BA.5 have gained a few new mutations that could affect their properties.

As Omicron continues to mutate, several of its sublineages are causing a surge in many countries. BA.1 is the original subvariant of Omicron that led to the onset of new waves around the world. BA.2 was the second subvariant that emerged as a dominant coronavirus strain that infected people in more than 60 countries. BA.2 is believed to be more infectious than BA.1. Currently, XE a recombinant variant of BA.1 and BA.2 is believed to be even more infectious than the previous subvariants. Scientists are keeping an eye on the mutations of Omicron and how it behaves.

Meanwhile, your best defence against Omicron or any other variant of coronavirus is vaccination. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to safeguard yourself against infection or reduce your chances of getting infected.

(with inputs from agencies)

