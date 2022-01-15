Omicron Less Likely To Cause Severe Disease Even In Unvaccinated People: South African Study

India's total confirmed cases of Omicron now stand at 6,041, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A new wave of Omicron infections is sweeping the globe. But a new South African study has claimed that the Omicron variant is less harmful even for unvaccinated people. The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, said that unvaccinated people who were infected with Omicron are less likely to fall seriously ill, require hospitalisation or die compared to the previous Covid strains.

There was a substantially reduced hazard of death during the Omicron wave in South Africa as compared to previous Covid waves, stated the study led by the country's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

For the study, they researchers compared 11,609 patients from the first three COVID-19 waves with 5,144 patients from the new Omicron-driven wave. They found that only eight per cent of patients died or were hospitalised within 14 days of testing positive for Covid during the Omicron wave, compared to 16.5 per cent in the first three Covid waves.

Prior infection or vaccination reduces Omicron severity

According to the researchers, protection conferred by prior infection and/or vaccination was mainly responsible for reduced severe outcomes from Omicron infections. However, reduced virulence may account for an approximately 25 per cent reduced risk of severe hospitalisation or death compared to Delta, researchers noted.

Preliminary results of a US study also showed that people infected with Omicron were half as likely to be hospitalised, about 75 percent less likely to need intensive care, and around 90 percent less likely to die compared to those infected with Delta variant. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was carried out by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, Kaiser Permanente and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Citing data from several studies on the Omicron severity, the US' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had earlier said even though the variant is highly transmissible, it causes less disease than the previous Beta and Delta variants.

Studies from the UK and Canada have also shown that the risk of disease severity, hospitalisation or death, was lower in people infected with Omicron compared to those infected with Delta.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,68,833 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 402 fatalities in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am on Saturday. The country's total confirmed cases of Omicron now stand at 6,041, according to the Union Health Ministry.

