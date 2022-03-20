Omicron Is Mild And Other Misleading Claims WHO Wants You Stop Believing

With so much information out there, it is normal to get confused about COVID-19 and its variants. WHO recently addressed some of the misleading claims made against the coronavirus.

As Coronavirus cases continue to increase in various countries around the globe, there have been misleading notions that have led people to believe that the pandemic is under control. But is it really?

Worried about the misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday addressed the problem saying that the various causes, including misinformation, are fueling the current increase in cases around the world. Misinformation such as the pandemic is gone, Omicron is mild, and it is the last variety of COVID-19, according to WHO's COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove, is leading to a lot of confusion and allowing the virus to proliferate.

WHO Addresses Misinformation About Covid

Here are the misleading claims against Covid-19 that needs to be addressed:

Pandemic is over

Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said, "We have huge amounts of misinformation that's out there. The misinformation that Omicron is mild. Misinformation that the pandemic is over. Misinformation that this is the last variant that we will have to deal with. This is really causing a lot of confusion."

We have huge amounts of misinformation that's out there. The misinformation that Omicron is mild. Misinformation that the pandemic is over. Misinformation that this is the last variant that we will have to deal with. This is really causing a lot of confusion @mvankerkhovepic.twitter.com/Ou7vuiV1GD Cleavon MD 💉 💉 💉 (@Cleavon_MD) March 19, 2022

BA.2 is not as severe

Maria Van Kerkhove, speaking about Omicron's substrains BA.1 and BA.2, noted that scientists have yet to notice changes in the severity of BA.2 compared to BA.1 at population levels. She further added that countries that have not vaccinated their citizens, particularly the weak, are seeing a higher number of deaths than in prior rounds. "However, with huge numbers of cases, you will see an increase in hospitalisations and that in turn has translated into increased deaths, primarily in people not vaxxed or partially vaxxed," she said.

You may like to read

We do not see changes in severity of BA.2 compared to BA.1 at population levels. However, w/huge numbers of cases, you will see an increase in hospitalizations & that in turn has translated into increased deaths... primarily in people not vaxxed or partially vaxxed @mvankerkhovepic.twitter.com/xsOehCZQhU Cleavon MD 💉 💉 💉 (@Cleavon_MD) March 19, 2022

Coronavirus is seasonal

Dr Mike Ryan, WHO's executive director for health emergencies, said Omicron will pick up pockets for months until another pocket of vulnerability opens up. According to him, the virus is not yet showing signs of becoming seasonal. "This is how viruses work. They establish themselves within a community & move quickly to the next unprotected community," he said.

No other variants will come

With Israel reporting a new Covid-19 variant which is a combination of Omicron's BA.1 and BA.2, Dr Muke Ryan said, "When a virus enters human body, it evolves. It's just evolution in action. The same virus, going into a body and coming out slightly different. That's called drift and over time that can generate variants. Recombination occurs when two viruses infect the same person or the same animal. And what you then have is not just errors in transcription. But two viruses can exchange large amounts of genetic information and you effectively get a new virus out the other end."

(With inputs from agencies)