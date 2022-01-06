Omicron Is Less Severe, But We Should Not Be Complacent: Dr Fauci

However, Fauci warned that the rapidly rising number of Omicron cases could still stress our healthcare system, despite the reduced disease severity.

Even though the Omicron variant of coronavirus is highly transmissible, studies from several countries show that it causes less severe disease than the previously Delta strain, said US' top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in a White House press briefing on Wednesday. However, he cautioned that we should not be complacent.

Quoting studies from South Africa, the UK and Canada, Fauci said that Omicron appears to be less severe than both Beta and Delta variants in terms of hospital admissions, oxygen necessity, severe disease, and death.

The expert also cited in vitro animal studies in mice and hamster models that showed that Omicron proliferates very well in the upper airway and bronchi but very poorly in the lungs. This proves that "you have a very transmissible virus with upper airway secretion, but a virus that has less pathogenicity in the lung", Dr. Fauci said, as quoted by IANS.

However, Dr.Fauci stressed the need for more definitive assessment of severity with longer-term follow up here and in different countries.

Booster shots increase protection against Omicron

Noting that that there is enough data to show that Omicron is highly transmissible, Fauci warned that the rapidly rising number of cases could still stress our healthcare system, despite the reduced disease severity.

Studies indicate that Omicron can evade vaccine protection to some extent. On the efficacy of booster shots against Omicron, Fauci cited laboratory and clinical data that indicate that "booster shots reconstitute vaccine protection, even against Omicron."

Even if Omicron appears less severe for children when compared with Delta, hospitalisations are rising among kids, mostly unvaccinated, cautioned Dr. Fauci, urging parents to make sure their children aged 5 to 17 get Covid-19 vaccines.

Now, the US CDC also recommends Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 booster shots for children aged 12 to 15 in the country. COVID-19 boosters help strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants, said the CDC recommendation.

