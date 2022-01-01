Omicron Is Going To Infect A Lot More People In India: WHO Chief Scientist

India needs to take evidence-based measures to tackle the spread of Covid variants, says WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing across the country and the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, state governments are taking stringent measures to control the situation. Among other restrictions, night curfews have been imposed in Delhi, Kerala, Mumbai and several other places in India. But will it really help to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic?

No science behind night curfews in India: WHO chief scientist

During a TV media interview, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan pointed out that imposing night curfews is not going to help curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, and that India needs to formulate science-based policies.

"Things like night curfew, there is no science behind it. One has to take evidence-based measures. There is a whole list of public health measures," she said, as quoted by IANS.

Swaminathan cited that entertainment venues are places where these viruses spread the most, and "It's natural to bring in some restrictions there."

The WHO scientist stated that India is likely to see a surge of Omicron cases and the virus is going to infect a lot more people. It is just beginning now in some of the cities, she added.

"Whatever the #covidvariant, #Omicron or #delta - vaccination protects against hospitalisation and death," Swaminathan tweeted.

How Indian states are dealing with the Omicron variant

On Friday, India's Omicron tally rose to 1,270 cases, of which 374 have been discharged. Omicron infections have been reported in 23 states and Union Territories, with Maharashtra on top of the list with 450 cases of this variant. At 320, Delhi has the second highest cases of Omicron infection. On Friday, Kerala's total tally in Omicron crossed 100 to reach 107.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has clamped further restrictions on people till January 15 to prevent Covid spread in the city. Effective from 1 p.m. Friday (December 31), it has banned people from going to any public places from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. For any public gatherings or programmes, whether being conducted in open spaces or closed venues, only 50 persons are permitted. Also, intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur - is currently underway since December 1.

In Kerala, night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is in place from Thursday night. State Health Minister Veena George has urged people to ensure that there is no violation of Covid protocols, as well as wear N-95 masks and maintain social distancing at all places once out in the streets.

Karnataka is ramping up the health infrastructure facilities like supply of medicines and arranging ICU beds, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Karnataka is among the eight states that is witnessing a rise in the Omicron cases. On Friday, the state's overall caseload of the new Covid variant went up to 66.

Extending new year wishes to all countrymen, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to avoid going out of the house unnecessarily. "We have to stop the spread of Covid-19 together as a team, and leave no stone unturned. Please do not go out of the house unnecessarily, wear a mask, and get your vaccine doses on time," he said, as reported by IANS.

He added that the government is taking all necessary steps to curb the spread, and he is personally looking after the preparations.

