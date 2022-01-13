Omicron Is Dangerous For Unvaccinated Individuals: WHO Warns Against Treating COVID As Endemic, Predicts Over Half of Europe Could Get Infected Soon

Omicron Is Dangerous For Unvaccinated Individuals: WHO Warns Against Treating COVID-19 As Endemic

The highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in South Africa on November 24, 2021. The variant has already spread to over 100 countries and is currently leading the third wave in India.

As Omicron spread its tentacles globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that this highly contagious variant of COVID-19 may not stop infecting people until and unless everyone follows the proper COVID safety protocols and get vaccinated as early as possible.

The world is currently battling the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 which has been listed as a Variant of Concern (VOC) by the global health body after experts revealed that it has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein. Mutations in spike protein can help the variant to attach better with the cells of the human body and thus makes it more transmissible than other strains.

According to the reports, last week, more than 15 million new cases of Covid-19 were reported to WHO from around the world - by far the most cases reported in a single week. While these are official estimates, the actual numbers could be really high.

TRENDING NOW

Addressing the media to highlight the concerns attached with the rise in COVID cases in the world, the WHO director said, "This huge spike in infections is being driven by the Omicron variant, which is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries." He further added, "However, the number of weekly reported deaths has remained stable since October last year, at an average of 48 thousand deaths a week." Ghebreyesus also noted that this could be due to the reduced severity of Omicron, and widespread immunity from vaccination or previous infection.

Unvaccinated People Are At High Risk

Talking about the people getting infected and then requiring hospiatlisation, the WHO chief said that all those who are not vaccinated yet are at high risk of death due to the Omicron variant. "For those who are unvaccinated Omicron remains a dangerous virus", the WHO chief quoted as saying. He also added, "Almost 50 thousand deaths a week is 50 thousand deaths too many. Learning to live with this virus does not mean we can, or should, accept this number of deaths." According to Ghebreyesus, the overwhelming majority of people admitted to hospitals around the world are unvaccinated.

Are You Fully Safe From The COVID Infection?

While the immunisations remain very effective at preventing severe disease and death, they do not fully prevent transmission. Yes, you read that right. Not everyone who is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 is safe from getting the infection. But, the vaccine may reduce down the level of severity of the COVID-19 infection among the patients.

You may like to read

"More transmission means more hospitalizations, more deaths, more people off work, including teachers and health workers, and more risk of another variant emerging that is even more transmissible and more deadly than Omicron", Ghebreyesus explained.

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES