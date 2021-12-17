Omicron Infects The Respiratory Tracts 70 Times Faster Than Delta Variant of COVID-19: Experts Warn

Omicron Infects And Multiplies 70 Times Faster Than Delta Variant of COVID-19: Study

The new study also showed that the Omicron can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from the variant is likely to be very significant.

First found in South Africa, the Omicron variant is now spreading rapidly across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also listed this variant under 'Variant of Concern'. Omicron has some worrisome mutations in its spike protein which enables it to infect fully vaccinated individuals faster than any other variants of COVID-19. In a recent study, experts have also stated that the Omicron variant of coronavirus infects and multiplies 70 times faster than Delta and the original COVID-19 strain, but the severity of illness is likely to be much lower.

How Omicron Infects Human Respiratory Tract

According to the researchers, Omicron infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the Delta variant and original SARS-CoV-2 in the human bronchus, which may explain why it may transmit faster between humans than previous variants. A bronchus is a passage of the airway in the lower respiratory tract that conducts air into the lungs.

The study also showed that the Omicron infection in the lung is significantly lower than the original SARS-CoV-2, which may indicate lower disease severity. The researchers used ex-vivo cultures of the respiratory tract to understand why Omicron may differ in transmission and disease severity from other SARS-CoV-2 variants. This method uses lung tissue removed for treatment of the lung, which is normally discarded, for investigating viral diseases of the respiratory tract.

Delta Vs. Omicron COVID-19 Variant

The researchers said that the study showed that the Omicron COVID-19 variant replicates faster than all the previous strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus including the Delta variant in the human bronchus.

The study showed that at 24 hours after infection, the Omicron variant replicated around 70 times higher than the Delta variant and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Omicron replicated less efficiently -- over 10 times lower -- in the human lung tissue than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, which may suggest lower severity of the disease.

"It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication but also by the host immune response to the infection, which may lead to dysregulation of the innate immune system," Chan said in a statement. "It is also noted that by infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic," he explained.

The new study also showed that the Omicron can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from the variant is likely to be very significant.

(With inputs from agencies)

You may like to read