Omicron In India: Four Cases Of New COVID Variant Found; Know How Severe The Symptoms Were

Another case of Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra, India. Was he vaccinated? What about the other three cases in India? Here is everything you need to know.

As the world was slowly preparing itself to back to normal, another variant hit and causes unprecedented fear among the masses. First detected in South Africa, the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has paved its way into many countries, including India. So far, the country has reported our cases of the highly infectious strain. However, all patients detected so far have had mild symptoms.

India has sent several samples for genome sequencing, with findings pending. Because they came from "at-risk" nations, three of the four cases have confirmed sources of how the illness was obtained. All the Omicron-infected people are men, and there is no discernible age pattern: two are elderly, and two are middle-aged. One of the patients had not been immunised. The only thing that all these patients have in common is that they all exhibit minimal or no symptoms.

First Case Of Omicron Was Detected In Karnataka

A 66-year-old South African national was found to be infected with the Omicron variant when he came to Bengaluru. The samples were sent for genetic sequencing after he tested positive for Covid. Officials stated that the data released on Thursday "confirmed that the Covid infection was caused by the Omicron variant."

After testing positive for COVID at the airport, the subject was immediately quarantined in a hotel. He did, however, undergo another Covid test at a private laboratory later. "His results came back negative this time, and he went for Dubai on November 27 as planned," the official said.

Second Case Of 46-Year-Old Doctor In Bengaluru

A Bengaluru doctor tested positive on November 22, despite having no prior travel history to South Africa or any other place. The doctor was tested on November 22 after experiencing fatigue, weakness, and a fever, and he was found to be positive. According to an official, the doctor's 13 primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts have all been tested. "Three of the primary contacts and two of the secondary contacts have all tested positive. They were kept in isolation, and samples were sent to be sequenced."

Third Case Of A 72-Year-Old Man In Gujarat

Travelling from a 'high-risk' country Zimbabwe, a 72-year-old man who came from Gujarat tested positive for coronavirus. He complained of a sore throat and weakness. He was fully vaccinated before becoming infected with the new variant of coronavirus. His sample was sent for genomic sequencing and he was found to be infected with the Omicron strain of COVID-19. Following his results, he was isolated, and he is still being monitored by doctors. The man, who was born in Jamnagar, has spent the majority of his life in Zimbabwe. He travelled to Gujarat to visit his in-laws. The afflicted patient had received both immunization doses.

Fourth Case Of 33-Year-Old Unvaccinated Man In Mumbai

A man who flew down from South Africa to Mumbai via Dubai and New Delhi tested positive with Omicron. He exhibited mild symptoms and currently seeking treatment at a COVID centre in Kalyan-Dombivali. He is a marine engineer by profession and has been travelling since April. He is a Thane resident. "Due to the odd nature of his job he couldn't get vaccinated while on the ship," an official told news agency PTI.

The individual attempted to acquire a vaccine shot at a port but was unable to do so due to many restrictions and tight precautions involving the administration of vaccines, according to the official. All of his contacts were also tested but they were all tested negative.

(with inputs from agencies)