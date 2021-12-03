Omicron In India: COVID Is Not Over Yet, Keep Your Masks On And Get Vaccinated On Priority, Says WHO Regional Director

COVID Is Not Over Yet, Keep Your Masks On And Get Vaccinated On Priority, Says WHO Regional Director

"People must wear well-fitting mask which covers their nose and mouth well, keep distance, avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces, keep hands clean, cover cough and sneeze and get vaccinated. And continue to take all precautionary measures even after getting vaccinated," she said.

Carrying over 50 mutations, the Omicron variant, which is expected to be more contagious than previous strains of coronavirus and has once again thrown a big spotlight over the world. India on Thrsday reported two positive cases of this variant from Karnataka, both of them were fully vaccinated. Now the question is are we heading towards another ferocious wave of COVID-19? what precautionary measure can we take at the moment to contain the spread of this newly detected variant?

Talking about the rising cases of Omicron Variant worldwide, and in India, Dr Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director, WHO South East Asia Region said, "The confirmation of Omicron Variant of Concern today by India, the first two cases in WHO South-East Asia Region, was not unexpected in view of the interconnected world that we live in. This emphasises on the need for all countries to step up surveillance, to be on alert and rapidly detect any importation and take measures to curtail further spread of the virus. The response measures for all variants, including Omicron, is the same as that for SARs CoV2."

Omicron In India: Preventive Measures You Can Take

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, and has been designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the global body, which named it "Omicron". The variant so far is the most mutated version of the virus which makes it even more dangerous since it clearly means that it can infect even those who are fully vaccinated. However, experts are still urging everyone to get vaccinated since the vaccine immunity can help the individual to reduce down the severity of the infection.

Talking about the safety measures one can take at the moment to stay safe, Dr.Poonam Khetrapal said, "Comprehensive and tailored public health and social measures by governments, and strict adherence to preventive and precautionary measures by individuals, is a must. People must wear well-fitting mask which covers their nose and mouth well, keep distance, avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces, keep hands clean, cover cough and sneeze and get vaccinated. And continue to take all precautionary measures even after getting vaccinated. All travelers must adhere to public health and social measures at all times and remain vigilant for signs and symptoms of COVID-19."