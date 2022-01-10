Omicron In Children: THIS Symptom Of New COVID Variant More Prominent In Kids Under 5

Omicron can affect children too and the symptoms may appear a little different than those in adults. Doctors believe that croup, which is a harsh, barking cough is more common in children infected with Omicron.

Not long ago, Omicron entered into our lives and the world once again is ravaging against the deadly disease that changed the course of our lives in 2019. Now, the new COVID-19 variant has spread to almost 59 countries and continues to be a threat in major parts of the world. It is spreading widely, and the risk of infection is higher than ever with this strain. In fact, this new variant is not only concerning for adults but for children as well. This has created uncertainty for parents, especially for those with children who are too young to even get vaccinated.

Beware Of This Prominent Symptom Of Omicron In Children Under Age 5

It is best to keep your children inside, and you should too avoid going out to prevent contracting the infection. The new variant of COVID-19 may appear among children under the age a bit differently. A recent report suggested that the Omicron variant may lead to a harsh, barking cough called croup in kids.

Croup is mostly safe and easy to diagnose, according to doctors, but it can surprise parents who have never experienced it. This manifests as a barking cough, like that of a dog or seal. Inflammation of the larynx and trachea occurs because of an infection in the upper airways in youngsters.

Children who are infected with the Omicron variant, which settles in the respiratory tract, are more likely to develop croup. When a child is infected and develops croup, they frequently acquire a severe cough that is caused by breathing through an irritated airway.

Other Symptoms Of Omicron In Children

Since children under 5 are at risk of developing infections as they have been vaccinated till now, it is important to look out for symptoms that might appear among children. As reported, fever, core throat, cough and throat pain are some of the common symptoms that children might experience. Fever, runny nose, throat pain, body ache, and a dry cough are the most common symptoms of Omicron in children. The best way to keep kids safe is to follow Covid's guidelines. Adults should be careful and practice necessary precautions like wearing masks and doing their best not to bring the infection home.

