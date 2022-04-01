Omicron Hospitalisation In Kids: Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cut The Risk By 68%

Omicron, the highly virulent COVID variant can up the risk of hospitalisation in kids, however, a recent study has a solution to keep the little ones safe. Read on to know everything.

As the world gets back into the grip of the deadly coronavirus infection, after a steady drop in cases. Experts have cautioned about the highly contagious and virulent Omicron strain of COVID-19. The current variant of concern and the one which has completely replaced the Delta variant globally, Omicron has three subvariants which are revolving - BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. All these variants can infect anyone, irrespective of age, gender and other factors. According to the latest data, many kids, under the age bracket, 5-11 are falling sick with symptoms of the Omicron COVID variant. There is a steady spike in the cases associated with this variant, globally.

However, in a recent study, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been found highly effective in protecting kids from Omicron. In the study which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the experts have said that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination of 5 to 11-year-olds can reduce hospitalisations with the infection. "The reason for a child to get a Covid-19 vaccine is to prevent severe complications of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including hospitalisation," said Adrienne Randolph from Boston Children's Hospital. She further added, "This evidence shows that vaccination reduces this risk substantially in 5 to 11-year-olds. And while vaccination provided adolescents with lower protection against hospitalisation with Omicron versus Delta, it prevented critical illness from both variants."

The experts said that those kids who got the shots of the Pfizer's COVID vaccine, were found highly protected against severe illness caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In the study, the researchers stated that they noticed that among children 5-11 hospitalised with Covid, 92 per cent were unvaccinated, and among 16 per cent who were critically ill, needing life support measures such as incubation, 90 per cent were unvaccinated.

They also said that kids who had received both the doses of the Pfizer's COVID vaccine were found to be 68 per cent safe from catching any sever outcomes of the Omicron virus. They said that among adolescents aged 12-18 hospitalised with Covid-19, 87 per cent were unvaccinated. Twenty-seven per cent had critical illness, and of these, 93 per cent were unvaccinated. While two children died, vaccination was 96 per cent effective in preventing critical illness during the Delta period and 79 per cent during the Omicron wave.

Symptoms of Omicron In Kids

While it is important to get your little ones vaccinated once they are eligible, experts have also stated the need to understand a keep a track of the possible symptoms of this variant which can be commonly seen among kids. Check the list:

Like the other variant, the Omicron COVID strain, too, attacks the upper respiratory system of the patient after entering the body. This can lead to:

Trouble in breathing Sore throat Nasal congestion Persistent coughing Fever Runny nose Stuffiness Headache Croupy cough Tiredness or extreme fatigue

How To Keep Your Kids Safe From Omicron?

While getting the jab on time remains one of the most important step in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus infection among the kids, experts have penned down more safety measure for the parents to keep their little ones safe. Take a look:

Detecting the symptoms as soon as possible. The parents must know the symptoms that can say that their kid has been infected by the virus. Some parents can even consider booster doses, when their kids are eligible. In simpler words, you can keep your kids safe by following quarantine guidelines, testing, masking, and vaccination.

(With inputs from IANS)