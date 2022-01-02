Omicron Death: Fully Vaccinated Man Dies In Rajasthan As Cases Of The New Variant Increase In India

Omicron Death: Fully Vaccinated Man Dies In Rajasthan As Cases Of The New Variant Increase In India

After India reported its first Omicron death last week, another death has been reported in Rajasthan. A 73-year-old fully vaccinated man died after recovering from the new COVID-19 variant.

Cases of the new highly infectious Omicron strain of COVID-19 continue to rise, but hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline. This is believed to be one of the reasons why Omicron is being considered a less deadly strain than the Delta variant. In India, cases of the new variant saw a slight decline post-New Year's celebration, however, that doesn't mean that people should let their guard down.

It was only last Thursday when the country witnessed its first death due to Omicron as the variant spreads to two other countries. In a piece of sad news, a fully vaccinated man from Rajasthan has died after recovering from the Omicron COVID variant.

73-Year-Old Man Dies In Rajasthan After Recovering From Omicron

A 73-year-old man died in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday, January 1st, just days after recuperating from COVID-19, according to media reports. Following the release of his genome sequencing data, the man tested positive for the Omicron variation. The individual was transported to the MB Hospital on December 15th, and his first test came back negative on December 21st, followed by a second test on December 25th.

TRENDING NOW

Dr RL Suman, Superintendent, MBGH government hospital, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, "The person was brought to us on December 15 after he tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. At the time, he had respiratory problems and pneumonia-like symptoms. He eventually tested negative on December 21. However, on December 25, after his genome sequencing report came out, we learned that he had the Omicron variant."

India's Omicron Tally Crosses 1500 Mark

India recorded an increase of 27,553 Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths in a single day on Sunday. The active caseload stands at 1,22,801 after 9,249 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Ministry of Health, India's Omicron tally has reached 1,525.

The number of Covid cases in major cities around the country has increased dramatically. Delhi saw 2,716 new cases on Saturday, the highest number of single-day cases since May 21. There were 6,180 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai, with a positive rate of around 13%. Karnataka, too, broke the 1,000-case barrier in a single day, with the state recording 1,033 new Covid cases on Saturday, with Bengaluru Urban reporting 810 of them.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES