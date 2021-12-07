Omicron COVID Variant May Be More Contagious, But Risk Lower For Fully Vaccinated People: K’taka Health Minister

While the jury is still out on whether the new COVID variant is deadlier than the other variants or not. Karnataka's Health Minister has stated that the risk of Omicron is lower for fully vaccinated patients.

When the world was finally easing into normalcy, Omicron knocked at the doors and wreaked havoc across the globe. As the highly contagious Omicron continues to spread across countries, one question is are people who are fully vaccinated safely?

While there is still a jury out on this, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K.Sudhakar on Monday said that Omicron intensity is lower for those who have received both vaccines. He further added that those infected with the new COVID strain in the state have no health problems or symptoms.

Severity Of Omicron Less For Fully Vaccinated People

So far, only two cases of the new COVID variant have been found in Karnataka. He stated that the genomes sequence report of those who came into contact with the afflicted has not yet arrived.

In other states, new infections have been identified. The primary and secondary contacts of the patients infected with Omicron did not show any signs or symptoms. In terms of the patients' status, he stated that the infected individuals are being treated at the Bowring Hospital, where he is in daily contact with the hospital director. Those who contaminated Omicron have got both vaccine doses.

According to him, those who have received both of their shots have a lower risk of Omicron infection. "The low symptoms of the infected makes it evident. A single dose of vaccine will not provide complete immunity. It develops only when both doses are taken," he said.

Omicron Is Not As Dangerous As Believed, But Practice Precautions

Although Omicron is found to be more contagious than the other variants, it is not so dangerous. The severity of Covid's Omicron strain has not been observed anywhere else on the planet. There have been no serious instances in countries with a high incidence of Omicron infections, such as Botswana and South Africa. This virus causes only minor symptoms. Sudhakar stated that there is no need to be concerned.

You may like to read

The minister urged everyone eligible to mandatorily take vaccines at the earliest. "In the case of Omicron, there is no big explanation and not much to worry about. We have encountered a Delta mutant that was more worrisome than this," he said.

However, he cautioned that people should take precautions because the virus may spread swiftly. Also, vaccination is required to prevent the spread of the disease. In Karnataka, the first dose vaccination rate is over 93%, and the second dose vaccination rate is 64%, according to him. Karnataka has the third-highest immunisation coverage in the country. By the end of December, the immunisation campaign should be completed. "We still have approximately 70 lakh vaccines on hand. Everyone should get immunised freely, "he stated.

Do Available Vaccines Work Against Omicron?

According to Dr Charu Dutt Arora, Consultant Physician and Covid care expert, Ameri Health, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad, "With so many mutations and high risk of transmission and leading to concerns about evading our vaccination strategy, this variant is causing a lot of worries worldwide. However, there is no clear data that Omicron infection evades our vaccinations. The COVID-19 vaccines are effective in decreasing the rates of hospitalization and controlling complications as much as possible."

He further stated that to prevent further transmission, people should continue to wear masks, maintain social distance, practise good hand hygiene, avoid unnecessary travel, only meet in open spaces, and get vaccinated as soon as feasible. It is critical that you receive your second dose of immunisation as soon as possible.