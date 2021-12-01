Omicron COVID-19 Variant: Travellers To Pay For RT-PCR Test, Wait Up To 6 Hours At Delhi Airport Amid Third Wave Scare

Omicron COVID-19 Variant: Travellers To Pay For RT-PCR Test, Wait Up To 6 Hours At Delhi Airport Amid Third Wave Scare

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, incoming passengers from 'at risk' countries can choose between two different types of tests for the COVID-19 -- they can undergo the Rapid PCR or the RT-PCR test.

Planning to travel to India anytime soon? Amid rising concerns over the newly detected highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 - Omicron, the Indian government has undertaken necessary measures to contain the virus spread. According to the officials, thousands of passengers arriving from any of the 'at risk' countries where Omicron has been found will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR or Rapid PCR tests at the Delhi airport which may take up to six hours.

Rapid PCR, RT-PCR Tests At Delhi Airport: Cost And Other Details

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, incoming passengers from 'at risk' countries can choose between two different types of tests for the COVID-19 -- they can undergo the Rapid PCR or the RT-PCR test.

'At risk' countries include all those who have been listed under the WHO list with confirmed cases of highly contagious newly found COVID-19 variant - Omicron.

Coming to the price details for the tests that each of the international travellers will have to pay: Passengers who will take the RT-PCR tests will have to pay Rs 500 for the test.

The result of the RT-PCR tests will be available in 5-6 hours. During this time, the travellers will have to wait at the airport.

Apart from this, the entire process - including waiting for the test and other COVID-related formalities at the airport will take another 1-2 hours.

Those who want to go for the Rapid PCR test tests will have to pay Rs 3,900 at the airport. The result for these individuals will be given faster within one hour.

What Happens If Someone Tests Positive?

All those who will test positive for COVID-19 will be shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. The samples of these individuals will be sent to INSACOG labs for further testing to determine the variant of the COVID-19, the person is infected with.

And those who will test negative will undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine. After completing this 7-day quarantine period the individual will have to take a compulsory RT-PCR test. Then they will be allowed to leave only after submitting the negative test reports.

Four Passengers Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Delhi Airport

Meanwhile, four passengers tested positive for Covid-19 amid the looming threat of a new Covid variant on Tuesday night at Indira Gandhi International Airport. They have been admitted to Delhi Government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital. According to a source, the four travellers, who tested positive for Covid-19, were coming from London and Amsterdam and landed at IGI Airport on Tuesday night. Their samples have been sent to the genome sequencing lab attached to the hospital. The travellers have mild symptoms. All are Indian citizens coming from the foreign visit, added the source.