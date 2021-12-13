Omicron COVID-19 Variant Reduces Vaccine Efficacy, Spreads Faster Than Delta: WHO Warns

Omicron COVID-19 Variant

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has already spread to over 53 countries, the WHO said on Sunday. Here's what the global health body wants you to know about this new virulent COVID-19 strain.

First detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now spread to over 53 countries, the global health body revealed in its latest statement. The variant has over 50 mutations, which makes it powerful enough to evade vaccine-induced immunity. Talking about the variant in detail, the World Health Organisation said that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy. However, in a major relief, the experts also said that the variant, though virulent, may only lead to less severe symptoms compared to the Delta strain.

The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is the most dominant strain of the deadly coronavirus globally. The ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India was also caused by the Delta variant. However, the new strain, which carries a high number of mutations, has prompted several countries around the world to re-impose travel restrictions on southern African countries and reintroduce domestic restrictions to contain its spread.

Delta Vs. Omicron - Which One Is Deadlier?

So far studies have claimed that Delta is still the worse variant of the deadly coronavirus, which can lead to some of the severe symptoms including a drop in oxygen levels, trouble in breathing, loss of smell and taste, etc. However, Omicron infected individuals have shared that they have only experienced mild symptoms of the infection, like soar throat, fever, headache, etc. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), early evidence suggests that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 causes "a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission". Speaking to the media, the global health body said, "Given the currently available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs."

This comes hours after WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr. Poonam Khetrapal warned the people of India against carelessness or leniency, saying, "We must not let our guard down. We must continue to strengthen surveillance, public health, and social measures, and rapidly scale up vaccination coverage."

Can Omicron Variant Trigger COVID-19 Third Wave In India?

Talking about the variant and its potency in triggering a third wave of COVID-19 in the country, Dr Khetrapal said, "A new variant doesn't mean that things will be worse, but definitely, they will be more uncertain. The pandemic is still around. The risk of COVID-19 remains high globally in view of the surge being witnessed in other parts of the world, and the emergence of new variants."

Meanwhile, India logged 7,350 more cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 3,46,97,860.

