Omicron Could Be Headed Towards The End Of The COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO Expert

The Omicron variant has dozens of mutations in the spike protein of the virus .

Omicron cases are seeing a significant decline in major parts of the world. In this light, WHO expert has said that this COVID-19 variant may lead to an endemic.

Ever since the emergence of Omicron, Europe has been reporting a surge in COVID cases. A significant surge was seen during this phase, and more than half of the people in Europe are expected to catch Omicron by March. While many believe that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, a WHO expert in the region is expecting that this variant could bring the endemic to the pandemic.

The statement comes after the COVID-19 started to shift from a pandemic to a more manageable endemic. This has led to the speculations that a fall in Omicron cases now could be the beginning of the end in the United Kingdom.

Is Europe Eyeing The End Of The Pandemic?

In an interview with AFP on Sunday, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said the region is in the latter stages of the Omicron variant.

"It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Kluge added, noting that Omicron might infect 60% of Europeans by March.

"There will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality," he said once the Omicron decreases across Europe.

"We expect a period of quiet before COVID-19 returns at the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic," Kluge added. Last week, the WHO regional office for Africa reported that Covid-19 infections had dropped in the region, and mortality was on the decline for the first time since the virus's Omicron-dominated fourth wave peaked.

Many Countries Have Started To Treat COVID Like Flu

The Omicron strain, which has been found in experiments to be more contagious than Delta but to cause less severe infection in vaccinated persons, has sparked long-awaited optimism that Covid-19 is shifting from a pandemic to a more manageable endemic virus-like seasonal flu. Many countries have taken the treat "COVID like Flu" approach, but it is too soon to say that the pandemic is over.

WHO Europe Director Kluge also warned that it was still too early to declare COVID-19 endemic and that new forms could arise. He warned people to practice precautions and follow all COVID rules to mitigate the risk of getting infected.

