Omicron Comes To India: Health Ministry Issues New COVID-19 Warning Amid Rising Fear In Country

Experts agree that it is too early to assess if this variant causes more severe infection or less compared to other variants. Read on

The Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has spread across the world in a very short period of time has now arrived in India. Two persons, one 66 years old and the other 46 years old, in Karnataka have tested positive for Omicron, which has been dubbed a 'variant of concern' by the WHO. The two people who tested positive for this strain of the COVID virus had tested positive and their samples were sent genome sequencing, which proved that they are infected with the newest version of the virus, according to Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Both patients had travelled to South Africa. Dr Bhargava also said that people need not panic, but 'awareness is absolutely essential'. He also stressed on the importance of adhering to COVID protocols.

Contacts of patients being monitored

Both cases have travel history to South Africa. All contacts of the patients, one a foreigner, who tested positive for the latest variant have been identified and are under monitoring. According to the Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, "All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. No severe Omicron symptoms have been noticed in all such cases, both in the country and abroad. The WHO has said that the virus' emerging evidence is being studied." He also added that around 29 countries across the world have reported 373 cases of Omicron so far.

No need to panic, says Dr Paul

According to Dr VK Paul, chief of the centre's COVID-19 task force, "There will be no drastic curbs any time soon. The situation is well under control." Many international travellers are arriving daily in India, and many have tested positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and results are awaited.

What we know so far

Early indications indicate that this variant of COVID-19 may be more contagious than all other previous variants. But there are no indications that this strain is deadlier than Delta. Experts agree that it is too early to assess if this variant causes more severe infection or less compared to other variants.

(With inputs from IANS)