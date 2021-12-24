Omicron Can Evade Current Antibodies, Need New Vaccines And Treatments: Scientists

A new study adds more evidence that previously infected individuals and fully vaccinated individuals are at risk for infection with the Omicron variant.

It would be wrong to dismiss the new Omicron variant of coronavirus as a mild variant. The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned that Omicron is spreading faster than any previous strain and it is probably present in most countries of the world. Growing evidence also suggests that the highly mutated variant can evade the immune protection conferred by vaccines and natural infection. Further supporting this theory, a new study has highlighted the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the COVID-19 virus may soon evolve.

The study jointly conducted by Columbia researchers and scientists at the University of Hong Kong was published in Nature.

Antibodies from vaccines less effective at neutralizing Omicron

The researchers noted that the Omicron variant comes with an alarming number of changes in the virus's spike protein that could pose a threat to the effectiveness of current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.

In lab tests, they found that antibodies from people double-vaccinated with any of the four most widely used COVID-19 vaccines -- Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson -- were significantly less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant compared to the ancestral virus. With antibodies from previously infected individuals, the drop in omicron neutralization was even higher, as reported by Science Daily.

Although individuals who received a booster shot of either of the two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) seem to be better protected, even their antibodies exhibited diminished neutralizing activity against omicron, the researchers stated.

This means previously infected individuals and fully vaccinated individuals are still at risk for infection with the omicron variant, and even a third booster shot may not adequately protect against omicron infection, concluded David Ho from Columbia University, who led the study.

You may like to read

However, Ho recommended getting a booster shot "as you'll still benefit from some immunity."

Most monoclonal antibodies less effective against omicron

Monoclonal antibodies are usually administered early in the course of infection to prevent patients from developing severe COVID. But the new study suggested that most monoclonal antibodies in clinical use today are much less effective against the Omicron variant.

Only one (Brii198 approved in China) maintained notable activity against omicron, they stated.

Ho's team also identified four new spike mutations in Omicron that help the virus evade antibodies. They believe that this information could help in developing new approaches to combat the new variant.

Warning that SARS-CoV-2 is likely to completely resistant to current antibodies with more one or two more mutations, Ho underscored the need to develop vaccines and treatments that can better anticipate how the virus is evolving.