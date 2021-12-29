Omicron Becomes Dominant Variant In The US And Netherlands, India's Tally Crosses 650

The WHO had earlier warned that the Covid-19 Omicron variant is spreading faster than any previous strain.

Countries around the world are tightening restrictions as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads. The heavily mutated variant has already become the dominant variant in the US and the Netherlands, replacing the Delta variant.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the Omicron variant now accounts for 59 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the US. Omicron overtook Delta as the dominant coronavirus strain in the week ending on Saturday, it said.

Omicron became dominant in the US less than a month after the first case of the variant was reported in California. In case of Delta, it took roughly four months, the CDC stated.

Omicron has now spread to all 50 US states and cases are doubling every two to three days, it added.

Omicron cases in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands too, Omicron has replaced Delta as the dominant variant. According to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), Omicron caused more than 50 per cent of infections over the past week.

Looking at how fast the Omicron variant is spreading, the health agency on Tuesday raised concern that it could lead to more infections in the near future and thereby increase the number of hospital admissions.

Concerned over the rising Omicron cases, the Dutch government started imposing a strict lockdown over Christmas, closing non-essential shops, bars, gyms, hairdressers and other public venues till 14 January. The government hopes such lockdown along with the current booster campaign will reduce pressure on the country's healthcare system. All schools have been closed until at least 9 January.

India's Omicron tally jumps to 653

According to the health ministry's official tally, there are 653 confirmed cases of Omicron variant across India. But some media reports say the country's total Omicron count stands at 717.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,195 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies