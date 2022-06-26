Omicron BA.5 Becomes Dominant COVID Variant In Germany: 7 Key Symptoms To Watch Out For

One can expect the below mentioned symptoms to appear when he/she catches the BA.5 Omicron.

At a time when India is on high alert over any possible outbreak of a fourth wave in the upcoming days, Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has confirmed that the Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 has become the dominant Covid-19 variant in Germany, accounting for around half of the infections. In its weekly report, the RKI said, "The strong increase in the share of this variant has continued together with BA.4 and BA.2.12.1."

BA.5 Omicron: What We Know

Since 2019 (the year when the COVID outbreak was first reported), the virus has mutated several times. With the subsequent mutations, many "variants of concern" started emerging, starting with Alpha, and the most significant subsequently being Delta and then Omicron.

The Omicron variant is so far the mutated version of the virus, accounting for the maximum number of cases globally. However, this variant has also mutated and formed sub-variants, such as BA.4, and BA.5.

Here are some of the key characteristics of BA.5 Sub-Variant:

BA.5 Omicron sub-variant have high transmission rates. Generally, BA.5 variants cause mild disease. Unlike the Wuhan strain, which settles in the lungs, these newer strains seem to attach to the more benign upper nasal passages. As with other Omicron variant BA.5 symptoms are generally mild.

Let's understand the symptoms that are associated with this sub-variant.

7 Key Symptoms of Omicron BA.5 Sub-Variant

Fever or chills Malaise Loss of smell Cough Fatigue Congestion, and Runny nose.

Apart from the above mentioned symptoms, the CDC has also urged people to be careful with these symptoms of Omicron too!

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Muscle or body aches Headache Sore throat Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea