Omicron BA.3 Variant: Know The Symptoms and Its Severity

WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove talked about the third variant of Omicron BA.3 and its severity. Here's everything you need to know about it.

While the world is slowly returning to normalcy, with covid-19 instances at an all-time low, the threat of a new form of Omicron looms large and stares the common person in the face. Every virus mutates at some time, and it is through a mutation that new virus strains emerge. The virus can branch off or split into sub-variants or sub-lineages as it mutates into variants.

Reports suggest that the Delta variation of Coronavirus comprises around 200 sub-variants. The Omicron variation currently has BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, and B.1.1.529 sub-variants, with the BA.1 sub-variant dominating until recently, and scientists lately warning about the BA.2 sub-variant. Now a WHO expert has pointed out that there may be another Omicron sublineage BA.3.

All About The Third Variant Of BA.3

On March 5, 2022, Maria Van Kerkhove, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and COVID-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that the severity of BA.2 and BA.1 subvariants of Omicron is similar and that there is also a BA.3 lineage among all Omicron lineages.

According to WHO data, Omicron includes Pango lineage B.1.1.529 and descendent Pango lineages BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, and BA.3. The presence of the BA.3 sublineage was also confirmed in a study published in the Journal of Medical Virology on January 18, 2022.

The BA.3 sublineage was originally discovered in northwestern South Africa. According to the study, just 0.013 per cent of total genome sequences uploaded to the GISAID database on January 11, 2022, were of BA.3 Omicron subvariant, with BA.1 being the most common. The study also discovered that BA.3 had fewer mutations than BA.1 and theorised that the loss of mutations could be one of the reasons for BA.3's lower infection rate.

Is Omicron BA.3 Variant Severe?

Studies have labelled BA.3 as the Omicron lineage with the least number of members. The impact of a virus variant on the human body is determined by how the host body reacts to the virus.

Among all the coronavirus variations discovered so far, Omicron is thought to be the milder of the bunch. There were fewer hospitalizations during the third wave, which was mostly driven by its subvariant BA.1. This variety, on the other hand, spreads quickly.

Referring to a Japanese study, Maria Van Kerkhove said, "And this is an experimental study, looking at hamsters in particular. And what they were looking at is whether or not, experimentally within hamsters, there was a signal of causing more severe disease under these experimental conditions. We are also looking at severity in what we call the real world."

While little is known about the severity of the three sub variations' effects, it is clear that they have similar effects because they share the same parental variant, as per reports.

As per the symptoms of Omicron BA.3 variant, the common symptoms of Omicron include sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, headache, body ache and mild fever.