Omicron BA.3 COVID Variant: Can You Still Get COVID-19 If You Are Fully Vaccinated?

COVID-19 is here to stay and the virus will keep mutating and evolving, but what about the protection? Can vaccines keep you protected from catching the virus infection? Let's hear it from the experts.

Highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 has mutated further to form another sister lineage called BA.3. Taking cognizance of the reports about the threat of another surge due to the newly detected BA.3, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that they are closely monitoring all the sub-lineages of the Omicron, including BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, and BA.3. Calling the Omicron COVID variant a major cause of concern, WHO's top infectious disease expert Maria Van Kerkhove said, "I would like to reiterate that Omicron is a variant of concern and we are tracking Omicron in several sublineages. The most prominent ones that are detected worldwide are BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2. There's also BA.3 and other sublineages as well."

Can You Still Get COVID-19 If You Are Fully Vaccinated?

With all these new variants, the question lingering in the minds of the common people at the moment is are fully vaccinated individuals safe from catching the virus infection? or the ones who have already recovered from the virus infection recently? Let's hear what the experts have to say.

BA.3 Omicron subvariant is detected in some parts of the world, But, what if you are vaccinated? does the virus still really mean anything to you? Unfortunately, yes. In the past, we have seen cases of re-infection or breakthrough cases from several parts of the world. What are breakthrough cases? People who have recovered from the COVID virus infection are still at risk of catching the virus (with different variants) and these cases are known as breakthrough COVID cases in medical terms.

"Breakthrough infections are occurring, but the truly good news is that vaccinated individuals who do get COVID-19 are much less likely to be hospitalized than those who aren't vaccinated," say experts. They further added that the death rate is also much, much lower for the ones who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Let's take a look at what the CDC says about the risk of catching the virus twice: In a data released in August 2021, CDC mentioned:

8 times less likely to get COVID-19

25 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19

25 times less likely to die of COVID-19

Then should you get the vaccine? Yes, experts say that even though the breakthrough infections are real, fully vaccinated people who do get infected with the virus are asymptomatic or experience only mild symptoms. So, while the vaccines aren't perfect, they're still effective against severe COVID illnesses.

However, there is something to worry about. What is that? Experts have suggested that fully vaccinated individuals are safe from catching severe COVID diseases, but are still the worst COVID spreader. "The major concern about breakthrough infections is that fully vaccinated people can inadvertently spread COVID-19 to others, and it may be hard to determine how common this is," warns doctors.

Therefore, the best way to stay safe from the virus infection is by obeying the COVID safety protocols which are: hand sanitization, social distancing, getting vaccinated (to prevent the severity of the COVID disease), and wearing masks.

