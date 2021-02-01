Dipankar Bhattacharjee, two-time Olympian shuttler, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and will be undergoing surgery in Mumbai on Thursday. Born on February 1, 1972, in Assam, Bhattacharjee is made the country proud with his many achievements, including representing the country at 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The 49-year-old was the Indian national badminton champion thrice and a runner up twice. He reached the pre-quarters at Barcelona Olympics, 1992. He retired after playing the Indian National Championships at Guwahati in 2004. The badminton player has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, where the surgery will take place. Also Read - Beware! Obesity can lead to severe brain pressure disorder

What Is Brain Tumour?

The condition refers to the abnormal growth of cells in the brain. The tumour so formed can be malignant (cancerous) or benign (noncancerous). A tumour may raise the pressure in the brain, which can cause cerebral damage and can even lead to death. There are two types of the condition, depending on the location and origin of the tumour.

Primary brain tumour: This is the most common type of the condition that affects adults. They can develop from your brain cells, the membrane that surrounds your brain, nerve cells and glands. The common types of this type of tumour are gliomas and meningiomas. Other types of primary brain tumours include pituitary tumours, pineal gland tumours, ependymomas, and more.

Secondary brain tumour: They begin from one part of the brain and metastasize to other parts of the brain. Secondary brain tumours are malignant in nature and do not spread from one part of your body to another.

Symptoms Of Brain Tumour

The symptoms of the condition majorly depend on the location and size of the tumour. Some tumours invade the brain tissue and cause direct damage; others cause pressure on the surrounding brain. Some of the other common signs and symptoms include:

Headaches which get worse in the morning

Vomiting

Confusion

Blurred vision/ double vision

Seizures

Paralysis

Memory loss

Difficulty in reading and writing

Difficulty swallowing

Vertigo or giddiness

Drooping eyelids

Uncontrollable movements

Loss of balance

No bladder control

Numbness in one part of the body

Weakness in muscles

Unconscious

Diagnosis And Treatment

For the diagnosis, there would be a neurological examination and complete evaluation. Your neurologist will check your muscle strength, optic nerves, memory and other cognitive skills. The doctor may conduct some tests, including a CT scan, MRI scan, angiography, biopsy, and skull X-rays.

The treatment depends on the size, location, and general health condition of the tumour. It may involve surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

(with inputs from agencies)